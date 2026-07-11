Bomb Threat To Blow Up Red Fort Triggers Security Alert In Delhi; Turns Out To Be Hoax

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Red Fort bomb threat triggered high security alert.

Mumbai Police alerted Delhi; extensive search found hoax.

Authorities launched investigation to trace origin of call.

Earlier, ISRO faced similar hoax, caller mentally ill.

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): A high security alert was briefly triggered in the national capital after a threat call was received claiming that the historic Red Fort would be blown up, which was later discovered to be a hoax, officials said on Saturday.





The threat call was initially received at the Mumbai Police control room. Recognising the gravity of the threat to the iconic monument, the Mumbai Police immediately passed on the intelligence to the Delhi Police control room.





Upon receiving the alert, the North District Police in Delhi swung into action and launched a comprehensive security sweep and verification process.





"A call was received at the Mumbai Police control room threatening to blow up the Red Fort in Delhi. The information was shared by the Mumbai Police control room with the Delhi Police control room. The information was then received by North District Police in Delhi, and upon investigation, it was found to be a hoax call," senior officials stated.





A detailed investigation into tracing the origin of the call and apprehending the caller is currently underway.





The incident comes close on the heels of another major hoax threat targeting a high-security installation. Earlier on July 3, the Bengaluru Police took custody of a man from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh--who had been intercepted by the Delhi Police--for allegedly sending a hoax bomb threat email to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Headquarters.





In that case, a threatening email was received at the ISRO Headquarters, Antariksha Bhavan, on New BEL Road on July 2, warning of an imminent blast. A thorough inspection by the police and bomb disposal squads yielded no suspicious objects.





Following a technical analysis and digital tracking by a special investigation team, the sender was located in Ghaziabad. During further interrogation and medical verification, the police discovered that the accused individual was living with a mental illness. The electronic device used to transmit the threat email was seized, and a case remains registered under relevant provisions.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)