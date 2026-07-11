A threat call claiming the historic Red Fort would be blown up triggered a high security alert in the national capital. It was later discovered to be a hoax.
Bomb Threat To Blow Up Red Fort Triggers Security Alert In Delhi; Turns Out To Be Hoax
Mumbai Police received the bomb threat call and alerted the Delhi Police. A security sweep found the threat to be a hoax, while efforts are underway to trace the caller.
- Red Fort bomb threat triggered high security alert.
- Mumbai Police alerted Delhi; extensive search found hoax.
- Authorities launched investigation to trace origin of call.
- Earlier, ISRO faced similar hoax, caller mentally ill.
New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): A high security alert was briefly triggered in the national capital after a threat call was received claiming that the historic Red Fort would be blown up, which was later discovered to be a hoax, officials said on Saturday.
The threat call was initially received at the Mumbai Police control room. Recognising the gravity of the threat to the iconic monument, the Mumbai Police immediately passed on the intelligence to the Delhi Police control room.
Upon receiving the alert, the North District Police in Delhi swung into action and launched a comprehensive security sweep and verification process.
"A call was received at the Mumbai Police control room threatening to blow up the Red Fort in Delhi. The information was shared by the Mumbai Police control room with the Delhi Police control room. The information was then received by North District Police in Delhi, and upon investigation, it was found to be a hoax call," senior officials stated.
A detailed investigation into tracing the origin of the call and apprehending the caller is currently underway.
The incident comes close on the heels of another major hoax threat targeting a high-security installation. Earlier on July 3, the Bengaluru Police took custody of a man from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh--who had been intercepted by the Delhi Police--for allegedly sending a hoax bomb threat email to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Headquarters.
In that case, a threatening email was received at the ISRO Headquarters, Antariksha Bhavan, on New BEL Road on July 2, warning of an imminent blast. A thorough inspection by the police and bomb disposal squads yielded no suspicious objects.
Following a technical analysis and digital tracking by a special investigation team, the sender was located in Ghaziabad. During further interrogation and medical verification, the police discovered that the accused individual was living with a mental illness. The electronic device used to transmit the threat email was seized, and a case remains registered under relevant provisions.
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Frequently Asked Questions
What triggered the security alert in Delhi?
Was the threat to the Red Fort genuine?
No, the threat was later discovered to be a hoax. Senior officials confirmed this after the Delhi Police conducted a comprehensive security sweep.
How did Delhi Police learn about the threat?
The initial threat call was received at the Mumbai Police control room. They immediately passed on the intelligence to the Delhi Police control room.
Is there an ongoing investigation into the Red Fort hoax call?
Yes, a detailed investigation is currently underway. Authorities are working to trace the origin of the call and apprehend the individual responsible.