A major political controversy erupted in Assam on Wednesday after a video allegedly showing a Congress leader singing Bangladesh’s national anthem at a local event surfaced online. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a blistering attack on the Opposition party, accusing it of “appeasement politics” and “disrespecting the nation,” while Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he had instructed police to register a case of treason against the Congress leaders involved.

The Congress, however, dismissed the allegations, asserting that the song was an expression of Bengali culture and not a political statement.

‘Congress Endorsing Bangladesh’s Claim on Northeast’: Himanta Sarma

Speaking at a press conference after a cabinet meeting, Sarma alleged that the incident showed the Congress’s endorsement of claims made by a section of leaders in Bangladesh that the entire Northeast is part of their country.

“The Congress meeting started with the singing of Bangladesh’s national anthem instead of the Indian national anthem. It is a blatant disrespect to the people of India and its national anthem,” he said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Sarma added, “I have already instructed the police to register a case of treason under various sections of the law against the Sribhumi District Congress Committee and its leaders.”

According to the Chief Minister, the Seva Dal meeting in Sribhumi town began with two lines from ‘Amar Sonar Bangla’, the national anthem of Bangladesh penned by Rabindranath Tagore, who also wrote India’s national anthem. A viral video of the event showed an elderly singer standing while others remained seated.

Sarma claimed the incident was “a blatant insult” to national pride. “We cannot accept singing the Bangladesh national anthem in Assam,” he said, warning that arrests would follow.

He added, “This act is in line with claims by some Bangladeshi citizens that the Northeast will eventually be part of Bangladesh. We see this recitation as an endorsement of that claim.”

BJP Alleges ‘Appeasement Politics’

Earlier in the day, the BJP also came down heavily on the Congress at the national level. Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that the incident was part of the Opposition’s “competitive appeasement politics” and an attempt to “lure the vote bank.”

“The Congress is showing support to Bangladesh at a time when that country talks about dividing India. This has become a premeditated enterprise of the Congress and the Opposition,” Poonawalla said, referring to earlier remarks by Congress leaders Sam Pitroda and Priyank Kharge.

He added, “On one side, the Congress disrespects Assam and supports Bangladeshi infiltrators. On the other side, when our government detects, deletes and deports illegal immigrants, the Congress divides, distorts and defends them.”

INDI अलायंस की एक ही पहचान - जुबान पर संविधान, पर मन में वोटबैंक की दुकान और इसके बहुत सारे मिल चुके हैं प्रमाण।



जो लोग कल तक कहते थे कि पाकिस्तान तू मेरा भाईजान, आज वही कांग्रेस पार्टी बन चुकी है बांग्लादेश की कद्रदान।



कांग्रेस पार्टी लगातार कितने ही वर्षों से बांग्लादेशी… pic.twitter.com/9hUro8lQew — BJP (@BJP4India) October 29, 2025

The BJP’s Assam unit claimed that the video, reportedly filmed at a party meeting in Sribhumi district near the Bangladesh border, reflected “Congress’s affinity for Bangladesh over India.”

Party handles also shared the video on social media, calling the act “shameful” and “disgraceful.”

Paaijaan seems to drool over anything that’s foreign. How shamelessly he is justifying this.



Infact, calling it shameful would be too mild, it’s downright pathetic and disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/MgSMeSpSCO — BJP Assam Pradesh (@BJP4Assam) October 29, 2025

Congress Defends Leader, Gaurav Gogoi Decries ‘Insult’ To Bengali Culture

Responding to the controversy, Congress MP and Assam unit chief Gaurav Gogoi defended the leader, saying, “It is a song composed by Rabindranath Tagore and conveys the sentiments of Bengali culture. The BJP has always insulted the Bengali language, Bengali culture and the people of Bengal.”

He added that the BJP’s IT Cell had previously “insulted people of Bengal” and accused the party of “ignorance by not knowing the history of Rabindranath Tagore.”

#WATCH | Guwahati | On a Congress leader allegedly singing the Bangladeshi national anthem during a party meeting, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi says, "It is a song composed by Rabindranath Tagore and conveys the sentiments of Bengali culture. The BJP has always insulted the Bengali… pic.twitter.com/poSbbhuD0B — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2025

“I think the people of Bengal and Bengali-speaking people in different parts of the country have recognised that the BJP only uses them for votes,” Gogoi said.

Reacting to the row, Sribhumi District Congress president Tapas Purkayastha said, “Don’t play politics with Rabindranath Tagore. Our pride, 85-year-old poet Vidhu Bhushan Das, sang only two lines of the song. Criticising this song means insulting Rabindranath Tagore.”

In a late-night press conference, Sarma hit back at Gogoi, saying the Congress state chief should have expelled the district leaders for their actions.

“But Gaurav Gogoi probably liked it. Because this is a project of the Pakistan government. A few days ago, Muhammad Yunus was given a gift by Pakistan where Tripura and Assam were shown as part of Bangladesh,” Sarma claimed, as quoted by PTI.