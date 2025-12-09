Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBJP-Shiv Sena Hold Closed-Door Meeting Ahead Of Maha Civic Polls: What Transpired Between Fadnavis-Shinde

BJP-Shiv Sena Hold Closed-Door Meeting Ahead Of Maha Civic Polls: What Transpired Between Fadnavis-Shinde

Following the discussion, it was decided that the Maharashtra municipal elections would be fought jointly under the grand alliance banner.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 09:08 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A major rift within Maharashtra’s ruling Mahayuti alliance appeared to deepen during the ongoing civic election season, with speculation growing that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena might contest separately. A late-night, closed-door meeting between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde, however, appears to have eased tensions between the two allies.

The meeting took place in Nagpur late on Monday (December 8) and lasted for around an hour and a half. Following the discussion, it was decided that the Maharashtra municipal elections would be fought jointly under the grand alliance banner. Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Ravindra Chavan were also present along with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.

Joint Strategy For Municipal Polls Discussed

Sources said the leaders held positive discussions on contesting municipal elections together across Maharashtra, including key civic bodies such as Mumbai and Thane.

According to municipal corporation sources, detailed discussions with local leaders are expected to begin within the next two to three days.

No Party-Hopping Among Alliance Partners

The meeting also clarified that Mahayuti partners will not allow leaders from allied parties to join their ranks. It was agreed that officials and workers from the BJP and Shiv Sena should not be permitted to switch sides.

This issue had been a major point of friction between the parties in recent days.

Shinde’s Displeasure And Reconciliation Talks

Eknath Shinde had recently expressed displeasure with the BJP over alleged attempts to induct Shiv Sena leaders and workers. His party had also boycotted a cabinet meeting in protest.

Some of Shinde’s ministers were unhappy that decisions taken by them were being reversed without their knowledge. Following these developments, a conciliatory meeting was held between Shinde and Fadnavis.

It is understood that the extended closed-door talks were aimed at addressing these grievances and easing Shinde’s displeasure.

Also read
Published at : 09 Dec 2025 09:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Devendra Fadnavis BJP Eknath SHinde SENA Maha Civic Polls
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US
Trump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US
World
Japan Lifts Tsunami Warning After 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Off Northeast Coast Injures 30
Japan Lifts Tsunami Warning After 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Off Northeast Coast Injures 30
Cities
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owners Saurabh & Gaurav Luthra Fled To Thailand Hours After 25 Killed
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owners Saurabh & Gaurav Luthra Fled To Thailand Hours After 25 Killed
News
‘Let's Debate On Nehru & Close The Chapter’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi In Lok Sabha
‘Let's Debate On Nehru & Close The Chapter’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi In Lok Sabha
Advertisement

Videos

Vande Mataram: From British-Era Resistance to the Spiritual Voice of India’s Freedom Struggle
Breaking: ₹1 Crore Rewarded Naxalite Ramdher Majji Surrenders in Chhattisgarh with Team
Breaking: Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Club Owners Absconding, Police Launch Multi-State Manhunt
Breaking: Govt Admits Helplessness as Rupee Slides, Says “Market Will Decide the Fate”
Breaking: IndiGo Crisis Enters Sixth Day, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Left Stranded
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
OPINION | The Generation Gap Is No Longer About Age. It's About Velocity
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget