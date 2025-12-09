A major rift within Maharashtra’s ruling Mahayuti alliance appeared to deepen during the ongoing civic election season, with speculation growing that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena might contest separately. A late-night, closed-door meeting between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde, however, appears to have eased tensions between the two allies.

The meeting took place in Nagpur late on Monday (December 8) and lasted for around an hour and a half. Following the discussion, it was decided that the Maharashtra municipal elections would be fought jointly under the grand alliance banner. Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Ravindra Chavan were also present along with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.

Joint Strategy For Municipal Polls Discussed

Sources said the leaders held positive discussions on contesting municipal elections together across Maharashtra, including key civic bodies such as Mumbai and Thane.

According to municipal corporation sources, detailed discussions with local leaders are expected to begin within the next two to three days.

No Party-Hopping Among Alliance Partners

The meeting also clarified that Mahayuti partners will not allow leaders from allied parties to join their ranks. It was agreed that officials and workers from the BJP and Shiv Sena should not be permitted to switch sides.

This issue had been a major point of friction between the parties in recent days.

Shinde’s Displeasure And Reconciliation Talks

Eknath Shinde had recently expressed displeasure with the BJP over alleged attempts to induct Shiv Sena leaders and workers. His party had also boycotted a cabinet meeting in protest.

Some of Shinde’s ministers were unhappy that decisions taken by them were being reversed without their knowledge. Following these developments, a conciliatory meeting was held between Shinde and Fadnavis.

It is understood that the extended closed-door talks were aimed at addressing these grievances and easing Shinde’s displeasure.