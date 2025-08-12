Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBJP MLC’s Son Tells Traffic Police To ‘Get Out Of Here’ During Heated Face-Off Over Roadblock In Hathras

In Hathras, BJP MLC’s son Chaudhary Tapesh refused to move his vehicle, causing a traffic jam; a police officer recorded the confrontation, prompting an ongoing investigation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 05:59 PM (IST)

A heated confrontation broke out in Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh, when a traffic police officer asked the son of a BJP MLC to move his vehicle causing a blockage. The young man, seated in a Mahindra Scorpio emblazoned with a BJP flag and the word “MLC,” refused to comply, asserting his political connections with a sharp, “Move aside and get out of here.”

The clash involved Chaudhary Tapesh, son of BJP MLC Rishipal Singh from Aligarh, who was accompanied by a gunner in the vehicle. Parked on the highway roadside near Sasni Kotwali, the car’s position led to a traffic jam around 3 PM on Monday, prompting Traffic Police Officer SP Singh to intervene.

The Scorpio (UP-81 B2324) was parked on the highway, causing a traffic jam. On duty, Traffic Police Officer SP Singh asked the driver to move the car. The youth reacted angrily, refusing to move and ordering the officer.

Instead of cooperating, Tapesh reacted angrily, refusing to move and ordering the officer to “get lost.” The police officer didn’t back down, capturing the entire exchange on video. In the footage, the officer accuses the youth of disrupting traffic and disrespecting his authority, saying, “You are damaging your father’s reputation. I am twice as educated as you and know how to talk properly.”

Hathras ASP Ashok Kumar Singh confirmed that the video has come to the attention of the authorities and that an investigation is underway. “Further action will be taken based on the inquiry report,” he said.

The police officer captured the confrontation on video. The youth was later identified as Chaudhary Tapesh, son of BJP MLC Rishipal Singh from Aligarh. Hathras ASP Ashok Kumar Singh confirmed the video has come to their attention and said an investigation is underway. Further action will be taken based on the inquiry report.

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 05:59 PM (IST)
