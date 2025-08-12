A heated confrontation broke out in Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh, when a traffic police officer asked the son of a BJP MLC to move his vehicle causing a blockage. The young man, seated in a Mahindra Scorpio emblazoned with a BJP flag and the word “MLC,” refused to comply, asserting his political connections with a sharp, “Move aside and get out of here.”

The clash involved Chaudhary Tapesh, son of BJP MLC Rishipal Singh from Aligarh, who was accompanied by a gunner in the vehicle. Parked on the highway roadside near Sasni Kotwali, the car’s position led to a traffic jam around 3 PM on Monday, prompting Traffic Police Officer SP Singh to intervene.

The Scorpio (UP-81 B2324) was parked on the highway, causing a traffic jam. On duty, Traffic Police Officer SP Singh asked the driver to move the car. The youth reacted angrily, refusing to move and ordering the officer.

चल हट भाग यहां से, 55 साल की उम्र है इसलिए .... वर्ना ...

विधायक जी का बेटा है क्या इतनी भी गुंडई नहीं कर सकता? BJP वो पार्टी है जिसके जिला मंत्री का चालान मैने खुद कटते देखा है, पार्टी ने समर्थन नहीं किया ऊपर से कारण बताओ नोटिस दे दिया कि आप कानून का पालन नहीं कर रहे, लेकिन…

Instead of cooperating, Tapesh reacted angrily, refusing to move and ordering the officer to “get lost.” The police officer didn’t back down, capturing the entire exchange on video. In the footage, the officer accuses the youth of disrupting traffic and disrespecting his authority, saying, “You are damaging your father’s reputation. I am twice as educated as you and know how to talk properly.”

Hathras ASP Ashok Kumar Singh confirmed that the video has come to the attention of the authorities and that an investigation is underway. “Further action will be taken based on the inquiry report,” he said.

