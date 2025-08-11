Bite Marks, Dropped On the Floor: CCTV Captures Noida Daycare Assault On 15-Month-Old Girl

A horrific incident has been reported in a residential complex in Noida where a woman attendant at a daycare was detained by the police after the parents of a 15-month-old baby accused the attendant of physically assaulting the kid. The parents said that the kid has bite marks on the baby's thigh and police also verified this through the CCTV footage of the daycare showing the attendant assaulting the kid, hitting on the face and dropping the kid deliberately on the floor.

This incident took place in a daycare of the Paras Tierea residential complex in Noida’s sector 137, and this daycare was run by the residents’ association, and it is one of the units in the residential complexes in the Delhi NCR area.

According to the family, the ordeal came to light when they noticed unusual marks on their baby’s thighs. Initially dismissed as a possible allergic reaction, the suspicion grew after daycare staff also pointed out the injuries. Seeking medical advice, the parents were horrified when a doctor confirmed the marks were caused by human bites.

CCYV Revealed The Horror

Determined to find answers, the couple demanded access to the daycare’s CCTV footage from the society’s management. What they saw left them shaken — the video allegedly showed the attendant striking the infant on the face and deliberately dropping her onto the floor. The baby, visibly distressed, could be seen crying in the footage.

The parents immediately lodged a complaint at Sector 142 Police Station, leading to an FIR against the attendant. In their statement, they also accused the daycare owner of failing to intervene during the assault and of verbally abusing and threatening them when confronted.

Check Out The Video

Police confirmed that the baby has undergone a medical examination and the attendant has been taken into custody. Investigations are ongoing, including checks into the daycare’s licensing and employment practices.

Speaking to NDTV, the child’s father, Sandeep, revealed they had been sending their daughter to the daycare since May 21, for just two hours each day. “On Monday, August 4, we noticed the marks and feared an infection. The doctor told us they were bite marks. When we checked the CCTV, we saw what happened and went straight to the police,” he said.

Sandeep added that they were assured by the owner there were three teachers to care for the children, unaware that their baby would be left with the attendant. “The owner always told us our child was happy. We paid ₹2,500 for two hours a day. Another family has now told us their child also suffered abuse here and they plan to file a complaint,” he shared.

Calling the past few days “traumatic,” Sandeep said his wife has been unable to sleep and he himself has been unable to work. “I want strict action against the daycare owner and the attendant so no other child suffers like this,” he urged.