Bihta Road Accident: Six Killed As Truck Crushes Auto Returning From Urs Fair In Patna

A horrific road accident in Bihta, Patna, has left six people dead and three seriously injured after a head-on collision between a passenger auto-rickshaw and a heavy truck. The victims were residents of Ara and were returning home after visiting the Urs fair in Maner. The impact was so severe that the auto was completely crushed.

Police reached the spot soon after getting information and sent the bodies for post-mortem. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where their condition remains critical.

Bihta Road Accident Patna: Six Killed After Urs Fair Visit

The Bihta road accident in Patna has shocked local residents and raised serious concerns about road safety in the area. According to police sources, the passenger auto was carrying nine people, most of them family members and relatives. While six died on the spot, three others suffered serious injuries and are currently under medical care.

Eyewitnesses said the truck was coming at a high speed when it collided head-on with the auto-rickshaw. The impact gave the auto no chance, killing several passengers instantly. Police have detained the truck driver and are questioning him to understand whether overspeeding or negligence was involved.

All the deceased were from Ara and had gone to Maner to attend the Urs fair, a religious gathering that attracts thousands of people every year. What was meant to be a peaceful return turned into a tragedy for multiple families.

Local people gathered at the accident site and expressed anger over repeated accidents on this stretch. Many demanded stricter traffic checks and better monitoring of heavy vehicles.

No-Entry Road Accident Bihta: Corruption Allegations After DSP Vehicle Hit

Just a day before this incident, another no-entry road accident in Bihta had already put the area in the spotlight. On Saturday, a sand-laden Hyva truck ran over a motorcyclist, killing him instantly.

After the accident, the truck driver tried to escape and rammed into the official vehicle of Danapur DSP-2 Amarendra Kumar Jha.

DSP Jha, who was on his way to IIT Patna, narrowly escaped along with his bodyguard, though his vehicle was badly damaged. The police later seized the sand-laden truck.

Local resident Ranveer Kumar accused the traffic police of taking ₹300 to ₹500 from truck drivers to allow entry on no-entry roads. He claimed this illegal practice directly leads to fatal accidents.

After both incidents, anger is growing among locals, who are demanding strict action against negligent drivers and corrupt officials to prevent further loss of life.