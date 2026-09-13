Sex Racket Busted At Guest House In Patna, Five detained

An alleged sex racket operating from a guest house was busted in Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station area after A joint team of the Patna Police and the Special Investigation Unit of the SSP Cell conducted a raid on Saturday. Police detained four women and a man from Ganpati Guest House after they received information about suspicious activities there.

Acting on the input, the team surrounded the premises from all sides on Saturday and launched a search operation. Complaints regarding the guest house had been received for around six months. The team had subsequently been monitoring its activities for nearly two months.

Search Conducted At Guest House

During the raid, police searched rooms across the guest house, from the ground floor to the fourth floor. Four women and a man were found during the operation and were taken to the Rajiv Nagar police station for questioning.

Police also claimed to have recovered condoms and other objectionable material from the premises. The guest house operator, some employees and other people allegedly fled through the rear entrance after learning about the police operation.

Police seized and sealed the material recovered from the premises. Efforts are underway to identify the absconding suspects, and raids are being conducted at possible locations to trace them.

Police Question Detainees

The detained individuals are being questioned in the presence of women police personnel. Investigators are trying to determine how long the alleged activities had been taking place and who else was involved.

According to officials, questioning could provide further information about other people linked to the alleged network. The investigation is underway.