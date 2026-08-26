Woman Alleges Threat To Life From Khan Sir, Claims He Visited Female Friend's Room In Patna

Faisal Khan, professionally known as Khan Sir, has once again come under scrutiny after a woman from Uttar Pradesh filed a complaint at Patna's Pirbahore police station, alleging a threat to her life and seeking protection.

The woman, identified as Khushnara Khatun (name withheld), alleged that Khan Sir could orchestrate an "untoward incident" against her. She claimed to have knowledge of several matters concerning him and expressed apprehension that her life could be at risk because of it. She has urged the police to provide her security.

Woman Alleges Threats Over Past Dispute

According to the complaint, Khan Sir allegedly used to visit a female friend's room in Patna and spend considerable time there during 2017-18. The woman said she had objected to this and was subsequently allegedly threatened with being implicated in a police case and killed.

She further claimed that, following some recent controversies involving Khan Sir, she feared that serious action could be taken against her to prevent her from disclosing the information she allegedly possesses.

The woman also alleged that she had been warned that she would be killed if she revealed any confidential information to anyone.

The allegations have not been independently verified.

Police Begin Probe

DSP Rajesh Ranjan said police had contacted the complainant and recorded her statement. He said an investigation was underway and officers were examining the allegations made in the complaint along with the related facts.

Khan Sir had earlier made headlines after receiving relief in a case related to an alleged assault at his coaching institute, when he was granted anticipatory bail.