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English NewsCitiesBihar MLC Polls: Mahagathbandhan Seat-Sharing Tussle Deepens, Allies Face Off On 6 Seats

Bihar MLC Polls: Mahagathbandhan Seat-Sharing Tussle Deepens, Allies Face Off On 6 Seats

The contest for the Darbhanga Teachers' constituency has become more interesting after the RJD fielded a new candidate.

Written By : Shashank Kumar |  Updated at : 04 Oct 2026 09:09 AM (IST)

The seat-sharing issue within the Mahagathbandhan for the Bihar MLC elections is becoming increasingly complicated. A total of 15 candidates are currently in the fray for the eight seats going to polls. On six of these seats, candidates from parties that are part of the opposition alliance are pitted against each other.

The contest for the Darbhanga Teachers' constituency has become more interesting after the RJD fielded a new candidate.

The RJD has nominated Kunwar Rai from the Darbhanga Teachers' constituency. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav handed him the party's letter of consent late at night. Meanwhile, sitting Congress MLC and former state Congress president Madan Mohan Jha is also contesting from the seat.

The CPI had already announced Ramdev Rai as its candidate from the constituency. This means candidates from three Mahagathbandhan allies -- the RJD, Congress and CPI -- are now in the fray for the Darbhanga Teachers' seat.

Mahagathbandhan Allies Face Off On Other Seats

The seat-sharing dispute is not limited to Darbhanga. In the Saran Teachers' constituency, the RJD has fielded Prof. Jairam Yadav, while the CPI has nominated Vidyasagar Vidyarthi.

In the Patna Graduates' constituency, the RJD has fielded Dilip Kumar, while Congress has given the ticket to Dr Asadullah Khan. In the Patna Teachers' constituency, RJD's Dr Sanjeev Kumar Singh and Congress' Sanjay Kumar Yadav are contesting against each other.

Similarly, in the Kosi Graduates' constituency, the RJD has nominated Nitesh Kumar, while Congress has fielded Manoj Jaiswal.

The RJD and Congress are also facing each other in the Darbhanga Graduates' constituency. The RJD has given the ticket to Anil Kumar Jha, while Congress has nominated Rajnikant Pathak.

RJD Has 7 Candidates, Congress 5

According to the candidates announced so far, the RJD has fielded seven candidates, Congress five, the CPI two and the CPM one.

The numbers indicate that the Mahagathbandhan constituents are contesting separately on several seats instead of reaching a consensus on seat-sharing. The election to the eight MLC seats is therefore being seen as an important test of coordination among the alliance partners.

Published at : 04 Oct 2026 09:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mahagathbandhan Bihar MLC Polls
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