India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesBihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Singh Sends Rs 50 Crore Defamation Notice To Tej Pratap Yadav

Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Singh Sends Rs 50 Crore Defamation Notice To Tej Pratap Yadav

The legal notice has demanded that Tej Pratap Yadav issue a public apology and withdraw the allegations within seven days.

Written By : Shashank Kumar |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 09:21 AM (IST)

Bihar Public Health Engineering Department Minister and Mahua MLA Sanjay Kumar Singh has sent a legal defamation notice seeking Rs 50 crore from Jan Shakti Janta Dal (JJD) president Tej Pratap Yadav. The notice was sent on behalf of the minister through his lawyer, Sushil Kumar.

The notice described the allegations made by Tej Pratap Yadav on social media platforms X and Facebook as completely false, baseless and malicious, alleging that they had damaged the minister’s reputation and public image.

Tej Pratap Asked To Apologise Within 7 Days

The legal notice has demanded that Tej Pratap Yadav issue a public apology and withdraw the allegations within seven days. It warned that failure to comply within the stipulated period would lead to the filing of civil and criminal defamation proceedings against Yadav, seeking damages of Rs 50 crore.

The notice further stated that Tej Pratap Yadav would be responsible for the legal expenses and consequences arising from the proceedings.

What Did Tej Pratap Yadav Allege?

Tej Pratap Yadav had posted on X making serious allegations against Minister Sanjay Kumar Singh. He alleged that during a visit to Delhi, Singh behaved inappropriately with a female employee at a prominent hotel and allegedly attempted to harass her.

Yadav had also called for an impartial government inquiry into the matter. He further claimed that Rs 25 lakh was allegedly exchanged to suppress and settle the matter.

However, there has been no official confirmation so far of the allegations made by Tej Pratap Yadav. The defamation notice issued on behalf of Sanjay Kumar Singh has rejected the allegations, describing them as false and baseless.

Published at : 31 Aug 2026 09:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tej Pratap Yadav Bihar News Sanjay Kumar Singh
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Singh Sends Rs 50 Crore Defamation Notice To Tej Pratap Yadav
Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Singh Sends Rs 50 Crore Defamation Notice To Tej Pratap Yadav
Cities
Delhi: Cylinder Blast Sparks Fire In Vivek Vihar Jhuggi; Couple Suffers Serious Burns
Delhi: Cylinder Blast Sparks Fire In Vivek Vihar Jhuggi; Couple Suffers Serious Burns
Cities
Greater Noida: 4 Killed As Truck Collides Head-On With Car On Yamuna Expressway; Driver Arrested
Greater Noida: 4 Killed As Truck Collides Head-On With Car On Yamuna Expressway; Driver Arrested
Cities
UP IAS Officer Divya Mittal Resigns After 13 Years: ‘Unforgettable Journey’ Ends
UP IAS Officer Divya Mittal Resigns After 13 Years: ‘Unforgettable Journey’ Ends
Advertisement

Videos

Flood Fury: Nepal Suspension Bridge Swept Away in Seconds as Disaster Toll Rises
Jaipur NEET PG Update: NEET PG Exam to Be Re-Conducted at Jaipur Sitapura Centre on September 5
Breaking: Yogi Adityanath Highlights Inclusive Governance and Ease of Living in Lucknow
Breaking: Dhami Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi Over Haldwani Ramleela Ground Purification Row
Nepal Flood Crisis: Flood-Ravaged Nepal Home's Balcony Stands Intact After Dramatic Rescue of Fours
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget