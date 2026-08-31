Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Singh Sends Rs 50 Crore Defamation Notice To Tej Pratap Yadav

Bihar Public Health Engineering Department Minister and Mahua MLA Sanjay Kumar Singh has sent a legal defamation notice seeking Rs 50 crore from Jan Shakti Janta Dal (JJD) president Tej Pratap Yadav. The notice was sent on behalf of the minister through his lawyer, Sushil Kumar.

The notice described the allegations made by Tej Pratap Yadav on social media platforms X and Facebook as completely false, baseless and malicious, alleging that they had damaged the minister’s reputation and public image.

Tej Pratap Asked To Apologise Within 7 Days

The legal notice has demanded that Tej Pratap Yadav issue a public apology and withdraw the allegations within seven days. It warned that failure to comply within the stipulated period would lead to the filing of civil and criminal defamation proceedings against Yadav, seeking damages of Rs 50 crore.

The notice further stated that Tej Pratap Yadav would be responsible for the legal expenses and consequences arising from the proceedings.

What Did Tej Pratap Yadav Allege?

Tej Pratap Yadav had posted on X making serious allegations against Minister Sanjay Kumar Singh. He alleged that during a visit to Delhi, Singh behaved inappropriately with a female employee at a prominent hotel and allegedly attempted to harass her.

Yadav had also called for an impartial government inquiry into the matter. He further claimed that Rs 25 lakh was allegedly exchanged to suppress and settle the matter.

However, there has been no official confirmation so far of the allegations made by Tej Pratap Yadav. The defamation notice issued on behalf of Sanjay Kumar Singh has rejected the allegations, describing them as false and baseless.