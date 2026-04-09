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HomeCitiesBihar Liquor Ban To Be Lifted? BJP MLA Makes Big Remark Ahead Of Nitish Kumar’s Delhi Visit

Bihar Liquor Ban To Be Lifted? BJP MLA Makes Big Remark Ahead Of Nitish Kumar’s Delhi Visit

Bihar BJP MLA Vinay Bihari said alcohol ban in the state is ineffective. He claimed people are drinking regardless, and that the alcohol sales should resume to generate revenue.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
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A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator has called for a review of Bihar’s prohibition policy, reigniting debate over the future of the liquor ban ahead of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s visit to New Delhi.

BJP MLA Vinay Bihari, speaking to reporters in Bettiah, suggested that the prohibition law has failed to achieve its intended impact and should be reconsidered.

Referring to recent deaths linked to spurious liquor, he said, “When liquor is made secretly, such people will make liquor who do not have experience in making liquor... Those who drink are drinking, dying or living.”

Calls To Restart Regulated Liquor Sale

When asked whether a new government might lift the ban, Bihari said he personally believes alcohol sales should resume under regulation.

“According to me, it should be started. According to me, the ban has no effect... And this is not a monarchy, it is a democracy. I don't even touch liquor, but I see that the revenue of Bihar is decreasing in the name of this liquor ban, and the liquor that is caught is being buried in the earth. The fertility of the earth is being destroyed.”

He added that the disposal of seized liquor raises environmental concerns, questioning the contradiction between conservation efforts and the practice of burying large quantities of alcohol.

Revenue And Enforcement Concerns

Bihari said the state should explore a balanced approach that ensures revenue generation while reducing public hardship, noting limitations in enforcement capacity.

“The government should reconsider how we can work on it so that revenue also comes and people are not troubled. We don't have that much police either... I think, I see, the government should consider.”

Liquor Ban Debate Resurfaces Within NDA

The remarks come amid ongoing discussions within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), where some leaders have advocated amendments to the prohibition law.

Bihari has previously voiced similar views, but his latest comments have drawn attention as Nitish Kumar is set to travel to Delhi to take oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha, adding political significance to the timing of the debate.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main reason for the renewed debate on Bihar's prohibition policy?

A BJP legislator, Vinay Bihari, called for a review of the liquor ban, suggesting it has failed to achieve its intended impact.

What are the concerns raised about the current liquor ban?

Concerns include deaths from spurious liquor, decreased state revenue, environmental damage from disposing of seized liquor, and enforcement limitations.

What alternative does Vinay Bihari propose?

He believes alcohol sales should resume under regulation to generate revenue and avoid public hardship.

Why is the timing of this debate significant?

The remarks coincide with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's upcoming visit to New Delhi to take his oath as a Rajya Sabha member.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nitish Kumar Bihar Liquor Ban BJP Bihar News BIHAR
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