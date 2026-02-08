Bihar Horror: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped, Murdered In Darbhanga; Neighbour Held As Family Protests

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBihar Horror: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped, Murdered In Darbhanga; Neighbour Held As Family Protests

The girl was found dead near a pond in Bihar's Darbhanga district, following which her family alleged that she was sexually assaulted and murdered by their neighbour.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 08 Feb 2026 02:04 PM (IST)

A shocking incident has been reported from Darbhanga, where a six-year-old girl was raped and murdered, police said. The accused, identified as the child’s neighbour Vikas Mahto, fled after the crime but was later arrested.

The incident occurred in the Patwa Pokhar area under the jurisdiction of the Darbhanga University police station.

According to family members, the child had been missing since late evening. Relatives searched for her continuously, and when she could not be found, they expanded the search in nearby areas.

Family members said they became suspicious after hearing stray dogs barking near a pond. When they rushed to the spot, they found the child lying unconscious and blood-soaked on the ground beyond a wall near the pond. She had already died.

Police, Forensic Teams Reach Crime Scene

After the discovery, family members raised an alarm and informed the police. The officer-in-charge of Darbhanga University police station reached the spot along with police personnel.

Darbhanga Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jagarnath Reddy also arrived at the scene. Police teams from multiple stations, along with officials from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the cyber cell, were deployed and began an investigation.

Accused Identified Through Children’s Statements, CCTV Footage

During the investigation, police found that three minor girls, aged six to seven years, had been playing together near the pond. The accused allegedly caught one of the girls, carried her into a dark area, raped her, and then murdered her before fleeing.

When the incident was discussed, the other children told police that they recognised the man. Police later showed them CCTV footage, after which the children identified Vikas Mahto as the person who committed the crime. Acting on this identification, police immediately arrested the accused from his residence. Blood stains were also found on his clothes at the time of arrest, police said.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said that the body of a six-year-old girl had been recovered and that the investigation was underway. Family members alleged that Vikas Mahto raped and murdered the 

Read
Published at : 08 Feb 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
Darbhanga Bihar News BIHAR
