India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesBihar: Gandak River Records All-Time High Water Level Of 91.25 Metres Amid Flash Flood Situation

Bihar: Gandak River Records All-Time High Water Level Of 91.25 Metres Amid Flash Flood Situation

The massive discharge from the Gandak River has exerted immense pressure on the embankments, leading to issues such as seepage, piping, and overtopping at several locations.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 09:30 AM (IST)

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 29 (ANI): The Gandak River in Bihar has recorded an all-time high water level of 91.25 metres at the Bagaha gauge site following intense, short-duration rainfall in the river basin in Nepal.
 


 According to an official release from the Water Resources Department, a discharge of 5,43,500 cusecs was released from the Gandak Barrage at Valmikinagar at 6 am on September 28. The water is currently passing through the downstream districts of West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran, Muzaffarpur and Vaishali.
 


 The discharge at the Gandak Barrage remained above 5 lakh cusecs for 13 hours and above 4 lakh cusecs for 32 hours, the release said.
 


 The Water Resources Department said significant rainfall was also recorded on September 26 and 27 in the border districts of Bihar along the Gandak River--namely West Champaran, East Champaran, and Gopalganj--causing the river's water level downstream of the Gandak Barrage to be already elevated.
 


 "It is noteworthy that although the discharge from the Gandak Barrage at Valmikinagar was slightly lower this time compared to the peak discharge of 5,62,500 cusecs recorded in 2024, the river registered a new all-time high water level of 91.25 meters at the Bagaha gauge site; this is 0.35 meters higher than the previous peak of 90.90 meters (recorded in 2024)," the release said.
 


 The massive discharge from the Gandak River has exerted immense pressure on the embankments, leading to issues such as seepage, piping, and overtopping at several locations. So far, 169 points affected by seepage or piping have been secured through immediate remedial work.
 


 Due to the rising water level of the Gandak River, the Champaran embankment--situated on the river's left bank within West Champaran district--sustained damage at two locations (Village Khairatwa in Bagaha-1 Block and Village Fuliyakhad in Bairiya Block) during the night of September 28–29. 
 


 Additionally, the embankment on the right bank of the Gandak River, located in the Kushinagar district (Uttar Pradesh division), was damaged at one location. Teams from the Water Resources Department and the West Champaran district administration are taking the necessary action, a release said.
 


 Field engineers are continuously engaged in flood-fighting operations, as the embankments are under significant pressure. Given the gravity of the situation, four teams led by Executive Engineers were dispatched from headquarters during the night to Bagaha, Bettiah, Motihari, and Gopalganj.
 


 Additional engineers had already been deployed to the sites in anticipation of unexpected water discharge. There is a trend of water levels receding upstream while rising downstream. Senior officials are continuously monitoring the situation, a release added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Sep 2026 09:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Floods Bihar News Gandak Bihar Weather BIHAR
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Ujjain: Shahi Masjid Demolition To Resume Today After Mosque Committee Agrees To Clear 3-Foot Encroachment
Ujjain Shahi Masjid Row: Demolition To Resume Today After Mosque Committee-Admin Agreement
Cities
Parvesh Verma Faces Police Action After Viral Slap Video From Tilak Nagar
Parvesh Verma Faces Police Action After Viral Slap Video From Tilak Nagar
Cities
Delhi Weather: Light Rain, Cool Winds Keep Mercury Below Normal; Morning Chill To Persist
Delhi Weather: Light Rain, Cool Winds Keep Mercury Below Normal; Morning Chill To Persist
Cities
EXCLUSIVE | Death Cap Mushroom, Poison, Erasing Evidence: What 5,000+ Page Chargesheet Reveals In Ketan Agarwal Murder
EXCLUSIVE | 'Death Cap Mushroom': What 5,000+ Page Chargesheet Reveals In Ketan Murder
Advertisement

Videos

Flood Alert: Bangkok Declares Disaster as Heavy Rain Submerges City
Breaking News: 100 Hours of Rain Leave Nepal Reeling From Floods and Landslides
Flood Alert: Nepal Water Release Triggers Major Flood Crisis in UP and Bihar
Breaking News: Ujjain Shahi Masjid Row Escalates Amid Stone-Pelting
Big Political Row: Rahul Gandhi Questions 727 Voter Deletions in Delhi’s Bela Estate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget