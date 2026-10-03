Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bihar floods displace 4.93 lakh people across six districts.

A man died, hit by helicopter-dropped relief packet.

Authorities opened kitchens, camps, deployed 41 disaster teams.

The flood situation in Bihar has intensified following continuous rainfall in Nepal and the large-scale release of water from the Gandak Barrage, with around 4.93 lakh people affected across six districts.

The affected districts are Motihari, Bettiah, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Darbhanga and Gopalganj. The Ganga, Gandak and Kosi rivers are flowing above the danger mark at several locations, while water has entered low-lying areas in parts of north Bihar.

Amid the flood situation, a 58-year-old man died in Saran district after allegedly being hit by a relief material packet dropped from a helicopter, officials said.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon near a relief camp in Parshurampur village under Amnour police station. The deceased was identified as Anil Kumar Singh, a resident of the same village, PTI reported.

Man Dies After Relief Packet Allegedly Hits Him

Marhaura Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Savindra Kumar Das said that, prima facie, it appeared that a relief material packet dropped from a helicopter around 3:30 pm allegedly hit Singh on the head, causing his death.

The body has been sent to a hospital for post-mortem examination, while police are conducting further investigation, Das said.

He added that the exact cause of Singh’s death can be established only after the autopsy report.

Amnour police station SHO Vimlesh Kumar also referred to villagers’ allegation that Singh died after being hit by the relief packet. However, he clarified that no injury marks were found on Singh’s head or any other part of his body, PTI reported.

ALSO READ: ED Attaches Rs 53.46 Lakh Property Of UP Madrasa Teacher Over Salary, Pension After British Citizenship

Woman Injured After Helicopter Blows Away Tin Shed

The SHO also mentioned another incident involving a helicopter flying at a low altitude.

According to him, the helicopter caused a tin shed to blow away and hit a woman on her leg, resulting in a minor injury.

The woman was taken to a medical facility for treatment and is now fine, he said.

242 Community Kitchens, 2 Relief Camps Operating

The rising water levels, following rainfall in Nepal and water released from the Gandak Barrage, have created flood-like conditions across several areas of north Bihar.

Residents in low-lying areas are facing difficulties with transportation and daily activities due to the waterlogging and rising river levels.

The administration has set up relief arrangements for the affected population. A total of 242 community kitchens are currently operating in flood-hit areas, while two relief camps are also being run to provide essential facilities to those in need.

ALSO READ: 5 Indians Rescued After Kuwait-Flagged Tanker Hit By Projectile In Strait Of Hormuz

41 NDRF, SDRF Teams Deployed

Authorities have deployed 41 disaster-response teams for relief and rescue operations in the affected areas.

The deployment includes 14 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 27 teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). The teams are being assigned relief and rescue duties according to requirements in different areas.

Despite the flood situation, the weather department has forecast generally normal weather conditions in Bihar on Sunday.

With sunshine expected through the day, people may experience increased heat and humidity. The maximum temperature is likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius.

Authorities, however, continue to monitor the water levels of rivers and local conditions in the flood-affected areas.