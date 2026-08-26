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English NewsCitiesBihar: Chirag Paswan's MLA Amit Ranu Faces Arrest As Muzaffarpur Police Seek Warrant

Bihar: Chirag Paswan's MLA Amit Ranu Faces Arrest As Muzaffarpur Police Seek Warrant

Ranu, who represents the Belsand Assembly constituency in Sitamarhi, has been named in an FIR registered by Muzaffarpur Police, adding to his legal troubles.

Written By : Shashank Kumar |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 11:22 AM (IST)

The Muzaffarpur Police in Bihar are seeking an arrest warrant against Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MLA Amit Ranu in connection with cases linked to a land dispute. Police are waiting for the court's approval of the warrant, following which a team will initiate the process to arrest the MLA.

Ranu, who represents the Belsand Assembly constituency in Sitamarhi, has been named in an FIR registered by Muzaffarpur Police, adding to his legal troubles.

MLA Accused Of Land Encroachment

Amit Ranu has been accused of illegally occupying land belonging to several people and having houses built on the disputed plots demolished. Police have also alleged a role for his brother, Sonu Singh, in the matter, with multiple cases registered in connection with the allegations.

The MLA's name has also emerged during the investigation into these cases.

Two days ago, Muzaffarpur Police conducted a raid at Ranu's private residence in Bairiya. During the search, police reportedly recovered an allegedly illegal stamp paper and details of several bank accounts.

FIR Filed After JCB Demolition

The case relates to an incident on August 20 in Jhaphan-Udandih under the Ahiyapur police station area of Muzaffarpur district. Several boundary walls and houses allegedly constructed on land were demolished using a JCB machine.

The MLA's brother, Sonu Singh, was accused of forcibly taking possession of the land allegedly through a protection gang. Following the incident, a complaint filed by an alleged victim, Prahlad Kumar, led to the registration of Ahiyapur police case No. 1323/26.

Muzaffarpur SSP Kantesh Mishra confirmed that Belsand MLA Amit Kumar Ranu has been named as an accused in the FIR.

Police said further action will be taken against the MLA and that they are currently awaiting the court's approval of the arrest warrant.

Published at : 26 Aug 2026 11:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chirag Paswan BIHAR Amit Ranu Muzaffarpur Police
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