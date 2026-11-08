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English NewsCitiesBihar BJP Chief Sanjay Saraogi Slams Congress Over Rajendra Pal Gautam's Remarks, Demands Apology

Bihar BJP Chief Sanjay Saraogi Slams Congress Over Rajendra Pal Gautam's Remarks, Demands Apology

Saraogi demanded an immediate apology from the Congress, warning that voters would respond to the alleged insult in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Written By : Nitish Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 08 Nov 2026 09:21 AM (IST)

A political controversy has erupted over an alleged objectionable remark by Rajendra Pal Gautam, Congress in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, concerning the people of Bihar. Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi has strongly criticised the Congress leader and accused the party of insulting the state's 14 crore residents.

Saraogi demanded an immediate apology from the Congress, warning that voters would respond to the alleged insult in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

He said Gautam's remarks were not merely an insult to an individual but an affront to the entire state of Bihar. Describing the comment as an insult to the hard work and contribution of 14 crore Biharis, Saraogi said the Congress must apologise without delay.

He further claimed that people in Uttar Pradesh would avenge the alleged insult to Bihar and Lord Ram in the upcoming Assembly elections by ensuring that Congress candidates lose their election deposits.

The controversy erupted after Rajendra Pal Gautam allegedly made controversial remarks about people from Bihar.

He reportedly said that Biharis were incapable of doing much on their own and simply read out whatever scripts were handed to them. He also allegedly accused them of being involved in stealing offerings and said they had hurt people's religious sentiments.

Remarks Made In Response To Nitin Nabin's Statement

According to media reports, Gautam made the remarks while responding to a statement by BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

Nabin had levelled allegations against the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation over foreign funding. Gautam reportedly referred to the issue while making his comments about people from Bihar.

The remarks have since triggered a political controversy in Bihar, with the BJP linking them to the state's identity and the dignity of its residents. The party has demanded a public apology from the Congress over the statement.

About the author Nitish Kumar Pandey

Nitish Kumar Pandey is a journalist with ABP Live, reporting on politics, governance, and key administrative developments from Uttar Pradesh. He closely tracks policy decisions, political movements, and breaking news from the state's corridors of power, delivering timely and comprehensive coverage to readers.

 
 
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Published at : 08 Nov 2026 09:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar News Bihar BJP Sanjay Saraogi
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