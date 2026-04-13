Two suspects, Atul and Deepak, were arrested after being shot in the leg. They are linked to the Bhau gang.
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Two Bhau Gang Shooters Arrested After Encounter In Delhi’s Baprola; Pistols Recovered
Two Bhau gang members were injured and arrested after a police encounter in Delhi’s Baprola. Linked to murder and firing cases, they were found with a pistol and cartridges, police said.
- Delhi Police shot and arrested two Bhau gang members.
- Suspects linked to showroom shooting and retired SI murder.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who was arrested during the encounter in Baprola, Delhi?
What were Atul and Deepak involved in?
Atul was involved in a Gurugram showroom shooting, and Deepak was involved in the murder of a retired Delhi Police sub-inspector.
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