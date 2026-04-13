Two Bhau Gang Shooters Arrested After Encounter In Delhi’s Baprola

An encounter broke out between the members of the Bhau gang and Special Cell's counter-intelligence team in the Baprola area of ​​Delhi. The police, later, said that two suspects were arrested after being shot on leg and were sent to the hospital for the medical attention.

The suspects were identified as Deepak and Atul. According to the Delhi police, Atul was involved in the Gurugram showroom shooting and Deepak was involved in the murder of a retired Delhi Police sub-inspector.

#WATCH | Two shooters of Bhau gang, Deepak and Atul, arrested after being shot in the leg during an encounter with Delhi Police Special Cell's counter-intelligence team in the Baprola area of ​​Delhi earlier today. Atul was involved in the Gurugram showroom shooting and Deepak… https://t.co/L52B15YbTp pic.twitter.com/YTSJB2AkVO — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2026

One pistol and live cartridges were recovered from their possession, said the PTI source.

Earlier, in this year, the police have arrested two members of the Bhau gang, named: Vicky alias Mogli, and his accomplice, Chander Bhan. The prime accused, Vicky alias ‘Mogli’, was wanted in several high-profile murder cases in Rohtak, Haryana, with a reward of Rs 5,000 announced for his arrest. Police records indicate he had long been associated with the Himanshu Bhau gang and was involved in supplying illegal arms.

According to Delhi Police, the Crime Branch received intelligence on 22 January that active gang members were planning a major crime in the capital ahead of Republic Day. A special team was promptly formed, and surveillance was intensified in sensitive areas.