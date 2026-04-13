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HomeCitiesTwo Bhau Gang Shooters Arrested After Encounter In Delhi’s Baprola; Pistols Recovered

Two Bhau Gang Shooters Arrested After Encounter In Delhi’s Baprola; Pistols Recovered

Two Bhau gang members were injured and arrested after a police encounter in Delhi’s Baprola. Linked to murder and firing cases, they were found with a pistol and cartridges, police said.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 01:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Police shot and arrested two Bhau gang members.
  • Suspects linked to showroom shooting and retired SI murder.

An encounter broke out between the members of the Bhau gang and Special Cell's counter-intelligence team in the Baprola area of ​​Delhi. The police, later, said that two suspects were arrested after being shot on leg and were sent to the hospital for the medical attention. 

The suspects were identified as Deepak and Atul. According to the Delhi police, Atul was involved in the Gurugram showroom shooting and Deepak was involved in the murder of a retired Delhi Police sub-inspector. 

One pistol and live cartridges were recovered from their possession, said the PTI source.

Earlier, in this year, the police have arrested two members of the Bhau gang, named: Vicky alias Mogli, and his accomplice, Chander Bhan. The prime accused, Vicky alias ‘Mogli’, was wanted in several high-profile murder cases in Rohtak, Haryana, with a reward of Rs 5,000 announced for his arrest. Police records indicate he had long been associated with the Himanshu Bhau gang and was involved in supplying illegal arms.

According to Delhi Police, the Crime Branch received intelligence on 22 January that active gang members were planning a major crime in the capital ahead of Republic Day. A special team was promptly formed, and surveillance was intensified in sensitive areas.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested during the encounter in Baprola, Delhi?

Two suspects, Atul and Deepak, were arrested after being shot in the leg. They are linked to the Bhau gang.

What were Atul and Deepak involved in?

Atul was involved in a Gurugram showroom shooting, and Deepak was involved in the murder of a retired Delhi Police sub-inspector.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 01:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deepak Delhi Police Encounter Bhau Gang Atul Two Members Of Bhau Gang Arrested Bhau Gang Encounter
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