Bharat Tiwari Case: Tejashwi Yadav Targets Samrat Choudhary, Alleges Fake Encounter

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tejashwi Yadav alleged Bharat Tiwari's death was a fake encounter.

Bihar government ordered judicial probe into the alleged encounter.

Four police suspended; ruling alliance leaders questioned incident.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Bihar government, alleging that fake encounters were being carried out by the police and claiming that such incidents had occurred on the basis of caste as well.

Addressing a press conference, Yadav alleged that the death of Bharat Tiwari in an alleged police encounter in Bhojpur district was a "fake encounter" carried out by the Bihar Police. He accused the government of diverting public attention from real issues and protecting corrupt officials.

"The state treasury is empty, but instead of addressing people's concerns, the government is focused on issues such as name changes and housing security," Yadav said. He also questioned when women would receive the promised financial assistance of Rs 1.90 lakh, alleging that those who raise such questions face action from the government.

Referring to the Rishu case, Yadav claimed that officials were being removed and action was being taken to shield the guilty, while innocent people were facing consequences. He alleged that the government had failed to deliver on its promises despite being in office for months.

Tejashwi Demands Apology From Bihar CM

On the issue of examinations, Yadav criticised the government over the NEET re-test, saying it had failed to conduct even a single examination properly. He said young people were among the worst affected and claimed that, under an RJD-led government, examinations would be conducted fairly with proper travel and logistical arrangements for students. He also extended his best wishes to candidates appearing for the NEET re-test.

Yadav further said that he had conveyed the demands of teacher Roshan Anand to the Chief Minister and asserted that strict action should be taken against anyone found guilty in any incident. He also demanded an apology from Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary over the alleged fake encounter in Ara.

Bihar Govt Orders Probe In Case

Meanwhile, the Bihar government has ordered a judicial probe into the death of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari in an alleged police encounter in Shahpur police station area of Bhojpur district.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced that a retired High Court judge would conduct an independent and impartial inquiry into the June 17 encounter at Bilauti village. He said the probe would examine all aspects of the incident and ensure transparency.

Earlier, Bihar Police suspended four personnel, including Shahpur Station House Officer Rajesh Kumar Malakar, after a purported video of the encounter surfaced. The video allegedly showed Bharat Tiwari pointing a pistol at police personnel. Authorities said the officers were suspended for failing to take effective action in time.

According to the police, Bharat Tiwari opened fire on officers on June 17, prompting them to return fire in self-defence. Tiwari was seriously injured in the exchange and later died during treatment.

The incident has sparked a political controversy, with even leaders from the ruling alliance raising questions. JDU national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha said the video that emerged from the encounter created serious doubts and that suspending four police personnel alone was not sufficient.

Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari also sought a thorough investigation, questioning the circumstances under which police opened fire if the deceased was mentally unstable and had allegedly discarded his weapon before the shooting.