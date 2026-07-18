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English NewsCitiesBhagwant Mann Government Begins Cash Transfers Under Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana

Bhagwant Mann Government Begins Cash Transfers Under Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana

Over 50% of Bhagwant Mann's Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana beneficiaries are aged 36–59, helping families tackle peak financial commitments.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 06:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Punjab government disbursed financial aid to 33 lakh women.
  • Scheme primarily supports women aged 36-59, easing household burdens.
  • Beneficiaries use funds for education, medical, and household expenses.
  • Registrations exceeded 70 lakh; more beneficiaries await payment.

The Punjab government has started transferring money to beneficiaries under the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana, with nearly 33 lakh women receiving the first instalment directly into their bank accounts. The scheme aims to provide monthly financial support to women and help families manage rising household expenses.

According to the state government, the remaining eligible beneficiaries will receive their first payment on August 1.

Most Beneficiaries Are Women Between 36 And 59

Government data shows that the largest share of beneficiaries falls in the 36 to 45 and 46 to 59 age groups.

Each category accounts for 25 per cent of the total registered beneficiaries, making them the biggest recipients under the scheme. These age groups often shoulder major household responsibilities, including children's education, healthcare and daily expenses.

The government says the financial assistance is intended to ease some of that burden.

Women Say The Scheme Is Helping With Education Expenses

Many beneficiaries have said they are using the money to meet their children's education costs.

Sunita Rani from Fazilka said the financial support has helped her contribute to her family's expenses while supporting her children's studies.

She said: "My daughter is pursuing a B.Tech degree and my son studies in Class XI. I have used most of the money to pay my son's school fees and given the remaining amount to my husband. As a housewife, I have no independent income, so this assistance has given me the satisfaction of contributing to my family's needs. My husband is also very happy with this support. Earlier, we received free electricity, then ₹10 lakh health insurance, and now this monthly financial support. The government has introduced several welfare schemes, especially for women."

Financial Aid Also Used For Medical And Household Needs

Some beneficiaries said the money has helped them manage medical expenses and essential household costs.

Pachho, a widow from Ferozepur, said she spent part of the amount on her treatment and saved the rest for daily expenses.

She said: "I spent part of the money on my treatment and saved the rest for household expenses. My husband passed away years ago, and we have been living in difficult circumstances. This assistance from the Bhagwant Mann Government has been a great support for us."

Registration Crosses 70 Lakh

The Punjab government said registrations under the scheme have crossed 70 lakh, with more eligible women expected to receive benefits in the coming weeks.

Karamjit Kaur, a member of a self-help group, said she used the money to buy a new pair of spectacles and fill petrol in her scooter. She added that she plans to use future payments to support her son's sporting career.

She said: "Main taan is paise naal apni ainak banwai te scooty vich petrol pawa liya. In the coming months, I plan to use it for my son's sports expenses. He is a national-level hockey player."

The government has said the scheme is aimed at providing regular financial assistance to women across Punjab while helping families meet everyday expenses.

 

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana?

The scheme provides monthly financial support to women in Punjab. Its primary aim is to help families manage rising household expenses and ease financial burdens.

Which age group forms the largest share of beneficiaries?

The largest share of beneficiaries falls in the 36 to 45 and 46 to 59 age groups. These women often shoulder major household responsibilities.

How are beneficiaries utilizing the financial assistance?

Beneficiaries are using the money for various needs, including children's education costs, medical expenses, and essential household items. Some also use it for personal needs or children's sports activities.

How many women have registered for the scheme so far?

Registrations under the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana have crossed 70 lakh. More eligible women are expected to receive benefits in the coming weeks.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Jul 2026 06:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana Punjab Bhagwant Mann Schemes Women Punjab Direct Cash Transfer
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