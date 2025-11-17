Bengaluru Woman Techie Loses Rs 32 Crore In Six-Month 'Digital Arrest' By Fake CBI Officers

A 57-year-old senior software engineer from Indiranagar, Bengaluru, fell victim to an elaborate “digital arrest” scam lasting over six months, resulting in a staggering loss of approximately Rs 32 crore.

The fraudsters impersonated CBI officers, using threats and constant Skype surveillance to coerce her into revealing sensitive financial information and making 187 bank transfers.​ A case has been registered in connection with the matter.

How The Woman Was Duped In Digital Arrest

The scam began on September 15, 2024, when the woman received a call claiming a parcel under her name at DHL Andheri contained illegal items, including credit cards, passports and MDMA, and that her identity had been misused.

The call was swiftly transferred to impostors posing as CBI officers, who threatened arrest and warned her against contacting police or family, alleging criminals were watching her home. Under duress, she was forced to install multiple Skype accounts, undergo video surveillance, and comply with instructions from fake officials for months.​ The fake CBI officers threatened her and claimed "all evidence is against you".

The scammers exploited detailed knowledge of her phone and financial records, pressuring her to verify her assets with the Financial Intelligence Unit of RBI through forged official letters.

Between late September and early November, she made multiple transfers, including a Rs two crore surety and assorted “tax” payments. The fraudsters promised a clearance letter before her son's engagement and provided a counterfeit one, leaving the victim mentally and physically distressed.​

Despite receiving the fake clearance on December 1, she suffered serious health issues requiring a month of treatment. Communication ceased abruptly in March 2025 after continuous demands for processing fees and delays in refunds.

She reported the crime after her son’s wedding in June 2025, seeking a comprehensive investigation. "In total, through 187 transactions. I stand deprived of a total amount of approximately Rs 31.83 crores, which were deposited by me," she said.

The Bengaluru police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 to pursue the matter.​