Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bengaluru woman abducted, held captive for unpaid loans.

Assailants filmed her semi-naked, threatened video release.

She was forced to sign papers before police rescue.

Four accused face kidnapping and blackmail charges.

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and held captive for four days in Bengaluru after she failed to repay loans, with the accused allegedly assaulting her, threatening her with a knife and recording a video of her in a semi-naked condition to pressure her into paying the money.

The woman was allegedly confined at a house in Kumbalagodu after being lured to another location on the pretext of being offered work and money, according to the First Information Report (FIR).

Chandra Layout police registered a case on Friday against four people for alleged kidnapping, wrongful confinement, assault and criminal intimidation.

The case was registered as Cr. No. 283/2026 under sections 140(2), 127(3), 74, 76, 137(1), 118(1), 324(4), 352, 351(2), 351(3) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66(E) of the Information Technology Act.

Woman Allegedly Lured To House

According to the FIR filed on August 31, the complainant had borrowed Rs 50,000 from Nazath Begam on a weekly instalment basis and Rs 1 lakh from Reshma Banu on a monthly interest basis around two years ago.

She told police that she had been unable to pay the instalments for the past few weeks because of financial difficulties.

The woman alleged that Nazath called her to her house in Metro Layout on August 27, claiming that she would offer her some work and money.

She reached the house at around 5.30 pm along with her minor son. According to her complaint, Reshma Banu, her husband Suhel and two others then entered the house, locked the door and assaulted her.

The accused allegedly demanded Rs 11 lakh from her, including interest, and threatened her with a knife. They also allegedly snatched and damaged her mobile phone.

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Captors Record Video To Blackmail Her

The complaint noted that the woman and her child were allegedly forced into an auto and taken to a house in Kumbalagodu a around 7 pm.

The first floor of the house belongs to Reshma. The woman alleged that she was beaten with a stick, abused and confined to a room at the house.

She further alleged that on August 29, the accused forced her to undress and recorded a video on a mobile phone. They allegedly threatened to make the video viral if she failed to pay the money.

Suhel allegedly also threatened to force her into prostitution to recover the money, according to the FIR.

The complainant said her elder son was sent back to her mother's house on August 29, while she continued to remain confined.

Woman Alleges She Was Taken To Lawyer

On August 30, the woman was allegedly taken to a lawyer near City Market.

She alleged that she was made to sign some papers there before being taken back.

The following afternoon, on August 31, Reshma allegedly opened the door for the woman to use the toilet and then went outside.

Police personnel arrived at the house after receiving information and rescued the woman. She was subsequently brought to Chandra Layout Police Station.

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Four Named As Accused In FIR

The accused have been identified as Nazath Begam (A1), Reshma Banu (A2), Suhel (A3) and Saif (A4).

The case includes charges relating to kidnapping, wrongful confinement, assault and criminal intimidation, along with the IT Act provision concerning privacy.

Police said the investigation is underway.

(With inputs from news agency ANI)