HomeCitiesBengaluru To Brace For 12-Hour Power Cut; Check Affected Areas

Bengaluru To Brace For 12-Hour Power Cut; Check Affected Areas

Bengaluru and nearby areas will face power cuts this weekend from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. as authorities carry out grid upgrades and maintenance work.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
Residents across Bengaluru and its surrounding regions should brace for prolonged power interruptions this weekend, as electricity authorities carry out scheduled maintenance and transmission upgrade works. The planned shutdowns will take place on Saturday and Sunday, with power supply expected to be suspended from early morning until evening in several areas.

Officials have clarified that electricity is likely to be switched off between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., though restoration may not happen simultaneously everywhere. The exact timing will depend on how quickly the technical work progresses at each location.

Why Power Supply Is Being Interrupted

According to officials, the outages are part of a broader infrastructure-strengthening drive aimed at preparing the power network for the high demand expected during the summer months. The maintenance programme includes upgrading aging transmission lines, installing higher-capacity conductors, and carrying out critical substation-related works.

Authorities said these upgrades are necessary to reduce the risk of unexpected breakdowns, improve load-handling capacity, and ensure more consistent electricity supply during peak usage periods. While the shutdowns may cause short-term inconvenience, they are expected to result in fewer disruptions in the long run.

Bengaluru Areas Likely To Be Affected

Several localities in Bengaluru’s outskirts are expected to face power cuts during the maintenance window. These include Sarjapura, Attibele and its industrial area, Anekal and nearby villages, Samanduru, Balagaranahalli, Manchanahalli, Dasanapura, Balluru, Kamblipura, Chikkanahalli, Indlabele, and Harohalli, as reported by News 18.

Officials also noted that downstream areas connected to the affected feeders may experience intermittent or temporary outages during the course of the work, even if they are not directly listed.

Authorities Advise Residents To Prepare

Power agencies have stressed that daytime shutdowns are unavoidable, as the nature of the work requires clear visibility and strict safety protocols for maintenance staff. To minimise inconvenience, residents have been advised to plan ahead.

Households are encouraged to fully charge essential devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and power banks in advance. Those working from home or operating small businesses may want to adjust schedules or make alternative arrangements for the day.

People relying on electric water pumps have been advised to store sufficient water beforehand. Residents with inverters or generators should ensure batteries are fully charged and fuel levels are adequate. Officials said these precautions can help households manage daily needs smoothly until power is restored.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is there a power cut in Bengaluru this weekend?

Power supply is being interrupted for scheduled maintenance and transmission upgrade works to prepare the network for high summer demand and reduce future breakdowns.

When will the power supply be suspended this weekend?

Power is expected to be suspended from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, though restoration times may vary by location.

Which areas in Bengaluru will be affected by the power cuts?

Areas like Sarjapura, Attibele, Anekal, and surrounding villages are likely to face power cuts, along with downstream connected areas.

What should residents do to prepare for the power outages?

Residents should charge devices, store water, and ensure inverters or generators are ready. Adjust work or business schedules if necessary.

Published at : 29 Jan 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
Bengaluru
