An incident in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area has raised serious concerns about harassment and alleged extortion linked to home construction disputes. Murali Govindaraju, a 45-year-old software engineer and father of two daughters, was found dead by suicide on Wednesday morning at his under-construction residence in Nallurahalli. The incident has shaken the neighbourhood and prompted swift action from authorities.

Murali, who worked at a private IT firm in ITPL, had reportedly left home early on December 3. By midmorning, the family was informed that he had been discovered hanging inside the house. Police teams and relatives reached the location immediately after receiving the distressing call.

Construction Dispute At Centre Of Tragedy

According to Murali’s family, his ordeal began after purchasing the property from a relative of the accused. Once construction commenced, Shashi Nambiar (64) and his wife Usha (57) allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh from him, as per Times of India. When he refused to pay, they purportedly approached officials from the Greater Bengaluru Authority (formerly BBMP), who in turn accused Murali of flouting building regulations.

Family members claim that the combination of repeated pressure, alleged intimidation, and threats pushed Murali into a state of extreme distress. A carpenter who arrived for work on Wednesday morning discovered the suicide and immediately raised an alarm.

Swift Police Action and Arrests

Police officials arrested Shashi and Usha Nambiar on charges of abetment to suicide, as per Times Now. Their son, Varun, named in the complaint, is currently absconding and is being traced by investigators. The arrested couple has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

During the investigation, officials recovered a 10-page note believed to have been written by Murali. In it, he reportedly detailed episodes of harassment and referenced monetary demands made by the Nambiar family and certain GBA personnel.

Residents Voice Long-Standing Concerns

The case has led to fresh allegations from local residents, some of whom have accused the Nambiars of habitual extortion. According to police, neighbours claim the family regularly files complaints against homeowners nearby, allegedly to coerce them into settling disputes financially.

(If anyone faces mental health issues or knows anyone having suicidal feelings, they can seek emotional support with helpline numbers from suicide prevention organizations in the state. We Care: 8277946600.)