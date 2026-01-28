Inside Bengaluru’s Rs 18-Crore Heist: Nepalese Domestic Help Vanish With Gold, Diamonds & Cash

A daring daylight burglary has rattled Bengaluru after thieves allegedly broke into the residence of a young businessman and fled with gold, diamonds, silver ornaments and cash valued at nearly Rs 18 crore. The crime, which unfolded in just a few hours, has raised fresh concerns over background verification of domestic staff and household security in the city.

The burglary took place at the home of 28-year-old businessman Shimanth S Arjun, leaving the family shocked by the scale and precision of the theft.

How Burglary Played Out

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on January 25. At around 9:00 a.m., Shimanth, his mother Malini and his wife Tanmayi left the house to attend a family ceremony. His father was out of town on work at the time. The house was left under the supervision of domestic staff, as per Times of India.

At 12:38 p.m., the family received an alarming call from their cook, Ambika. She informed them that two recently hired housekeeping staff, Dinesh and Kamala, along with others had allegedly broken open cupboards inside the house and fled.

When the family rushed back home, they discovered that a locker in the ground-floor bedroom had been forced open using an iron rod. From this locker alone, about 10 kg of gold and diamond jewellery was missing. A second locker on the first floor had also been broken into, resulting in the theft of around 1.5 kg of gold, nearly 5 kg of silver ornaments, and Rs 11.5 lakh in cash, reported NDTV.

In total, the family reported the loss of approximately 11.5 kg of gold and diamond jewellery, 5 kg of silver ornaments, and cash, taking the estimated value of the stolen property close to Rs 18 crore.

Suspects, Access and Planning

Police investigations have pointed to Dinesh and Kamala as the prime suspects. The couple had joined the household only about 20 days earlier through a housekeeping agency, replacing the regular staff, Vikash and Maya.

Despite repeated requests from the family, the new employees allegedly failed to submit identity proofs. The complainant further alleged that the suspects had carefully observed the family’s daily routine and movements before carrying out the theft.

Investigators also revealed that the power supply to the house was deliberately disconnected, disabling the CCTV cameras and allowing the burglars to operate without being recorded.

Police Case and Ongoing Hunt

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with theft by clerks or servants of property in possession of their employer.

Search teams have been formed to trace the absconding suspects, and police are examining the role of the housekeeping agency that facilitated their hiring. Officers said efforts are underway to track possible escape routes and recover the stolen valuables.