Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesPOCSO Accused Jumps To Death From Fifth Floor Of Bengaluru Court During Trial

POCSO Accused Jumps To Death From Fifth Floor Of Bengaluru Court During Trial

Gautam, accused in a POCSO case, died after jumping from the fifth floor of a Bengaluru court.

By : IANS | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 05:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bengaluru, Oct 9 (IANS) A shocking incident of a man accused in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, jumping from the fifth floor of a Bengaluru court on Thursday and dying, was reported from the City Civil Court premises.

The deceased man has been identified as Gautam, an accused in a POCSO case. The shocking incident occurred when the family members and relatives of the accused were present at the court.

As per police sources, the accused was facing a POCSO case registered at the Adugodi police station and was brought for the trial from the Central prison of Parappana Agrahara on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Suddenly, he managed to escape from the custody of the police and jumped from the fifth floor to his death. Police are investigating the matter.

Gautam, who was arrested on April 21, 2025, was a resident of K.R. Puram and ran an electrical shop in Chikkapete locality of Bengaluru.

In April, Gautam had gone to the house of his relatives in Audogudi and committed the crime there. The victim was his relative.

Gautam suicide resulted in chaos in the premises of the court for some time. The body was finally shifted to the Victoria Hospital. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

The police have stated that not able to bear the humiliation of his arrest and trial in the sexual assault case Gautam had taken the extreme step and ended his life.

On January 28, 2024, in a heart-wrenching development, two teenage girls — both victims in POCSO cases — died by suicide in separate incidents reported from Mandya and Tumakuru in Karnataka.

On January 26, a 15-year-old girl in Mandya reportedly took her own life after discovering that she had been impregnated by her neighbour who had sexually assaulted her. He is currently on the run.

A day before that, on January 25, a 17-year-old girl in Tumakura reportedly ended her life at a rehabilitation centre because she could not live with her lover, who was earlier arrested for rape.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 05:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'At Least One Govt Job Per Family In Bihar If Mahagathbandhan Wins,' Promises Tejashwi Yadav
'At Least One Govt Job Per Family In Bihar If Mahagathbandhan Wins,' Promises Tejashwi Yadav
India
'Everything I've Seen Absolute Proof...': UK PM Starmer Rebuts Trump's 'Dead' Economy Jibe On India
'Everything I've Seen Absolute Proof...': UK PM Starmer Rebuts Trump's 'Dead' Economy Jibe
Election 2025
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Set to Contest Elections! Buzz Around This Seat
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Set to Contest Elections! Buzz Around This Seat
India
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Leopard Spotted Walking On Paved Road In Bilaspur, Residents Panic; Forest Team Alert Now!
Stone Pelting And Firing Erupt In Lucknow Over Land Dispute, Three Injured Hospitalized
Punjab IPS Officer Puran Kumar Suicide Note Names 10 Senior Officers Alleging Harassment
Breaking: Massive Fireworks Factory Explosion In Konaseema Kills Six, Several Injured Rescue Ongoing
Bihar NDA Seat Sharing Row Intensifies As Chirag Paswan Demands At Least 36 Seats
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Manipur’s Deep Divide: Why The State’s Governance Crisis Demands A Federated Future
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget