A stray dog carrying a severed human arm opened a can of worms near Chimpaganahalli, near Tumakuru district, as a mutilated human body was found by the police in this Karnataka district.

A scene of horror unfolded here on Thursday morning after a stray dog emerged from the bushes carrying a severed human arm in its mouth, sending chills to a passerby.

As the man stood frozen in disbelief, the dog casually crossed the road between Koratagere and Kolala with the mingled limb dangling from its jaws, reported The Times of India.

Chilling Murder Investigation

Once he recovered from the shock, the man alerted the police on the 112 emergency number, triggering what would become a chilling murder investigation in the heart of state home minister G Parameshwara's constituency.

To the shock of even the police, mutilated human body parts were discovered scattered across five locations within a 3-kilometre radius.

Among the body parts found were two arms, two palms, a lump of flesh, and parts of intestines -- all in varying stages of decay. The head was, however, missing, deepening the mystery, as per the report.

Police Begin Probe

According to a senior police officer, the remains appeared to have been discarded recently, but decomposition had already set in. A forensic team from Bengaluru, along with dog squads, were deployed as investigators scrambled to piece together the crime scene.

The preliminary probe suggested the victim was a woman, although the confirmation will depend on bone and tissue examination, the police said, the report added. The police have sent out alerts through the police control room, seeking information about missing persons from Bengaluru, Tumakur, Ramnagar, and Chikkaballapur.