Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bengaluru prison opened new bakery for inmate skill development.

DGP launched bakery and mobile unit with HCL support.

Inmates receive training, certificates; products sold publicly.

Bengaluru, Sep 18 (PTI) A bakery unit, 'Nava Sankalpa Bakery,' has been launched at the Bengaluru Central Prison here to generate revenue for the government and equip inmates with skills to help them rebuild their lives after release, officials said on Friday.

The bakery was launched by Alok Kumar, Director General of Police, Department of Prisons and Correctional Services, on September 17, they said.

Kumar also flagged off the “Nava Sankalpa Bakery on Wheels” at the Maximum Security Prison, Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara, Bengaluru, in collaboration with the HCL Foundation, officials said.

Taking to social media platform 'X' on Friday, DGP Prisons Kumar shared pictures from the event and said, "Rebuilding lives & giving hope for the future must be at the core of Prison & Correctional Administration. New Bakery unit and Bakery on wheels takes off at Bangalore Central Prison. Thnx for all assistace HCL..... Still long way to go," he said.

According to an official statement, DGP Prisons Kumar personally inspected the bakery products prepared at the “Nava Sankalpa Bakery” and appreciated their taste and quality.

He later interacted with the inmates and advised them to give top priority to quality and hygiene while preparing bakery products.

He also said that certificates would be distributed to new convict inmates after they complete training in the preparation of bakery products.

Kumar directed that good-quality bakery products be sold through the mobile bakery at the premises of various courts and bus stands in Bengaluru.

"The bakery is one of the modern bakery units established in a prison in the country," it said, adding that Kumar appreciated the key role played by the Bengaluru Central Prison team and their commendable efforts in establishing the bakery unit.

According to prison authorities, the programmes have been undertaken with the objective of preparing high-quality bakery products inside the prison and selling them to the public, thereby generating revenue for the government.

They are also aimed at helping convict inmates build a better future after their release from prison by providing them with skills and training, it said.

Later, Kumar also visited the prison premises housing undertrial inmates at Bengaluru Central Prison and inspected various sections with regard to prison security.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)