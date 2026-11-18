Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Scrap dealer tied, set ablaze by co-workers in Bengaluru.

Victim hospitalised with critical burns; police investigate motive.

Another man died after self-immolation on Bengaluru outskirts.

Relationship distress suspected as trigger for extreme action.

A scrap dealer was allegedly tied up and set on fire by his co-workers in south Bengaluru on Wednesday. The incident occurred in Veerabhadranagar, within the jurisdiction of the Girinagar police station.

Scrap Dealer Attacked, Set On Fire In South Bengaluru

The victim, identified as Mohammed, works as a scrap dealer and was allegedly attacked by his colleagues.

According to police officials, the accused restrained Mohammed by tying up his hands and legs before setting him on fire. He suffered critical burn injuries in the assault and was immediately taken to Victoria Hospital.

Mohammed is currently receiving intensive treatment in the hospital's specialised burns ward. Police have launched an investigation into the incident to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack. The motive behind the alleged assault and the events leading up to it are yet to be ascertained.

ALSO READ: 'Young Indians Do Not See A Future...': Rahul Gandhi Flags Jobs, Education Crisis During US Tour

Another incident of self-immolation has been reported in and around Bengaluru, leaving a man dead.

28-Year-Old Dies After Setting Himself Ablaze

In a separate incident near Madanayakanahalli, a 28-year-old man died after setting himself on fire on a public road in Hanumantegowdanapalya, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The deceased, identified as Pavan, was a native of Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh. Preliminary investigations suggest that distress over a personal relationship may have prompted him to take the extreme step.

Despite receiving medical attention, Pavan could not survive the extensive burn injuries he sustained in the incident.

Relationship Fallout Suspected As Trigger

According to police sources familiar with the case, Pavan was allegedly involved in a relationship with a married woman who was also his relative. The woman had reportedly separated from her husband and recently moved to the Madanayakanahalli area, where she was living independently.

However, she had stopped communicating with Pavan over the past few days. Police suspect that the sudden breakdown in communication and the resulting distress may have preceded the incident.

Pavan allegedly poured an inflammable substance over himself and set himself on fire in the middle of the road.