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HomeCitiesBengaluru Woman Books Hotel Room For AC Amid Heatwave, Sparks Debate

Bengaluru Woman Books Hotel Room For AC Amid Heatwave, Sparks Debate

Bengaluru Heatwave AC Shortage: Bengaluru woman checks into hotel for AC as heat rises and coolers run out of stock; viral video highlights city’s struggle with soaring temperatures.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 12:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bengaluru resident books hotel room to escape city heat.
  • AC and cooler stocks depleted, delivery times extended.
  • Cooling shortage leads to creative, temporary solutions.
  • Viral video highlights urban adaptation to extreme weather.

Bengaluru Heatwave AC Shortage: As temperatures soar in Bengaluru, one resident’s inventive workaround to escape the heat has struck a chord online, highlighting the growing strain on cooling resources in the city. A social media user, Priya Pal shared a now-viral video on Instagram showing how she checked into a nearby hotel—not for a vacation, but simply to access air conditioning for the day. Her post offers a glimpse into the practical challenges many households are facing amid rising temperatures and limited access to cooling appliances.

Bengaluru AC Shortage: A Hotel Stay To Escape Heat

In the video, Priya is seen relaxing indoors, away from the sweltering outdoor conditions. She explained that her family decided to book a hotel room next to their home after struggling to cope without adequate cooling.

Initially expecting rainfall to bring relief, the family instead encountered persistent heat. Attempts to purchase an air conditioner or cooler proved futile, as stocks had run out and delivery timelines stretched up to a week.

Cooling Shortage Forces Creative Solutions

Priya later shared in the comments that even rental options were unavailable due to high demand. With no immediate solution in sight, the family ordered a cooler online but opted to spend the weekend in a hotel room, enjoying the comfort of air conditioning.

“Looks like a good decision to me,” she wrote, describing their day spent indoors watching shows and avoiding the heat.

Her experience reflects a broader issue across Bengaluru, where demand for cooling appliances has surged sharply, leaving many residents scrambling for alternatives.

Social Media Reacts

The post quickly gained traction, with users relating to the situation and praising the workaround. Some called it a practical choice under the circumstances, while others responded with humour.

Comments ranged from agreement—“At this point, this actually makes sense”—to lighthearted takes like, “Netflix and chill with full AC sounds like a perfect Sunday.”

Several users also pointed out that air conditioners and coolers are currently out of stock in multiple parts of the city, reinforcing Priya’s experience.

A Glimpse Into A Larger Trend

While the video has a humorous undertone, it reflects a serious reality: residents are increasingly improvising to cope with rising heat levels. From short-term fixes like hotel stays to delayed appliance deliveries, the situation underscores how urban populations are adapting to extreme weather conditions.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Priya Pal check into a hotel?

Priya Pal checked into a hotel to escape the extreme heat and access air conditioning, as her family struggled to cope with rising temperatures at home.

Were air conditioners and coolers readily available in Bengaluru?

No, air conditioners and coolers were out of stock in many parts of the city, and delivery timelines were extended up to a week.

What other cooling options did Priya Pal consider?

Priya Pal also looked into rental options for cooling appliances, but these were unavailable due to high demand.

How did social media react to Priya Pal's hotel solution?

The social media reaction was largely positive, with users relating to the situation, calling it a practical choice, and sharing humorous comments.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 12:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Bengaluru Weather Update Bengaluru Heatwave
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