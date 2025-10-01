Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesHeavy Rain Alert: South Bengal Braces For Intense Showers, Coastal Areas At Risk

Heavy Rain Alert: South Bengal Braces For Intense Showers, Coastal Areas At Risk

South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur will experience the most intense rainfall. While not expecting extreme conditions like September 23rd, moderate to heavy showers are anticipated.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 11:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kolkata, Oct 1 (PTI) Coastal and South Bengal districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours under the influence of a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, a senior IMD official said here on Wednesday.

From noon of October 2, there would be rain in some parts of Kolkata and heavy to very heavy rainfall in coastal districts - South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur - which will continue till the next two days, the official said.

"While there is possibility of moderate rains starting from tomorrow noon in Kolkata and its neighbouring parts and isolated heavy rainfall in some pockets, rainfall will be more intense in South 24 Parganas district and Purba Medinipur, particularly in coastal parts during the period of October 2 evening and October 3 morning," he said.

The Alipore Regional Meteorological office in a statement on Wednesday evening said, "Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at most places over all the districts while heavy to very heavy rain (7-20 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over South 24 Parganas, Purba-Paschim Medinipur districts of South Bengal on October 2." It said that heavy rain (7-11 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over Kolkata and Howrah. Heavy rain (7-11 cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over North 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Bankura, Hooghly and Purulia districts of South Bengal.

On October 3, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over all the districts. Heavy to very heavy rain (7-20 cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over Purulia and Paschim Bardhaman districts of South Bengal.

"Heavy rain (7-11 cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, South 24 Parganas, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman and Bankura districts of South Bengal as well", the statement said.

"We are not expecting a similar situation to the one witnessed on September 23, early morning, when extremely heavy rainfall in a span of two-three hours caused massive waterlogging, as these occurrences are rare. But there will be normal heavy showers in some parts and moderate rainfall across Kolkata and different districts, particularly in South Bengal from tomorrow noon," he said.

The official said that as monsoon is active till the end of the first and early second week of October, once the depression system weakens, rains will continue in the state caused by the retreating monsoon and moisture in the air till October 6-8.

The city experienced around 18.8 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, he said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Oct 2025 11:58 PM (IST)
West Bengal News Bengal News
