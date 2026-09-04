The drives were conducted following widespread complaints about poor-quality food and unhygienic conditions in PGs, directed by the Health and Family Welfare Minister.
Explorer
Bed Bug Powder, Damaged Rice Flour: Expired Food Seized From 23 PGs In Bengaluru, Notices Issued
Expired food items were seized from 23 PGs during inspections in the city, with notices issued for hygiene and food safety violations. A total of 64 PGs were inspected.
- Officials seized expired food from 23 PGs citywide.
- Dining area sealed at one PG due to severe hygiene.
- Authorities warned PG owners about potential legal action.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why were special inspection drives conducted in paying guest accommodations?
How many PGs were inspected and how many had violations?
A total of 64 PG accommodations were inspected. Notices were issued to 23 establishments for hygiene deficiencies and violations of food safety regulations.
What types of expired food items were seized from PGs?
Expired curd, bisibele bath powder, rice flour, synthetic food colour, black pepper, and misbranded mixture were seized during the inspections.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
WATCH: Waterlogging At IGI Airport After Rainfall, IMD Issues Red Alert
Cities
IndiGo Flight Hits Pole While Parking At Srinagar Airport, No Injuries
Cities
3-Year-Old Girl Raped Inside School Van In Navi Mumbai, Driver Arrested
Cities
500kg Stale Chicken, Prawns Seized: Why Kolkata’s Big Boss Restaurant Was Shut
Advertisement
Cities
6 Photos
Eid al-Adha 2026: From Patna To Navi Mumbai, Faith And Unity Fill The Streets Of India
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion