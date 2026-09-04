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English NewsCitiesBed Bug Powder, Damaged Rice Flour: Expired Food Seized From 23 PGs In Bengaluru, Notices Issued

Bed Bug Powder, Damaged Rice Flour: Expired Food Seized From 23 PGs In Bengaluru, Notices Issued

Expired food items were seized from 23 PGs during inspections in the city, with notices issued for hygiene and food safety violations. A total of 64 PGs were inspected.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 04 Sep 2026 10:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Officials seized expired food from 23 PGs citywide.
  • Dining area sealed at one PG due to severe hygiene.
  • Authorities warned PG owners about potential legal action.

Expired food items were seized from 23 paying guest (PG) accommodations during a special inspection drive across Bengaluru on Friday, officials said. Notices were issued to all 23 establishments for hygiene deficiencies and violations of food safety regulations.

A total of 64 PG accommodations were inspected during the drive, conducted on the directions of Health and Family Welfare Minister U T Khader. The inspections were carried out by teams from the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department following widespread complaints about poor-quality food and unhygienic conditions in PGs, PTI reported.

Expired Food Items Seized

During the inspections, officials examined food preparation and storage practices and other food safety requirements under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and related rules and regulations.

Food safety officials collected 12 samples and sent them for laboratory analysis to assess their quality and compliance with prescribed standards.

According to the department, expired curd, bisibele bath powder, rice flour, synthetic food colour, black pepper and misbranded mixture were found in use at some PGs. These items were seized in accordance with the law.

Dining Area Sealed At Bommasandra PG

At Nandana Elite PG in Bommasandra, officials found bed bug powder kept on a dining table alongside food articles. Unused and non-food-related materials were also stored in an area where drinking water facilities were provided.

The inspection team also found overall unhygienic conditions at the premises. In view of the violations, the dining area was sealed, Food Safety and Drug Administration Commissioner Srinivas K said.

PG Owners Warned Over Food Safety

The department has directed PG owners and food handlers to strictly comply with food safety and hygiene regulations.

Officials instructed them to store food articles safely, use quality raw materials, maintain proper hygiene in kitchens and food preparation areas, and ensure that expired food items are neither used nor distributed.

The department warned that legal action would be initiated against establishments violating food safety regulations under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the rules and regulations framed under it.

Vidhana Soudha Pantry Also Inspected

Meanwhile, the department inspected the pantry of the Cabinet Hall at Vidhana Soudha during the Cabinet meeting on September 3 at 11 am.

The inspection covered cleanliness, food storage safety, food quality and inventory management. Officials checked floors, shelves, corners and appliances for cleanliness and ensured that sinks and drainage systems were functioning properly without leaks.

The team also verified that food items were properly labelled with manufacturing and expiry dates and checked the premises for signs of pests, rodents or droppings.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were special inspection drives conducted in paying guest accommodations?

The drives were conducted following widespread complaints about poor-quality food and unhygienic conditions in PGs, directed by the Health and Family Welfare Minister.

How many PGs were inspected and how many had violations?

A total of 64 PG accommodations were inspected. Notices were issued to 23 establishments for hygiene deficiencies and violations of food safety regulations.

What types of expired food items were seized from PGs?

Expired curd, bisibele bath powder, rice flour, synthetic food colour, black pepper, and misbranded mixture were seized during the inspections.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 04 Sep 2026 10:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Raids Food Bangalore PG Expired Food Items
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