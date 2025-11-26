Garib Rath Narrowly Escapes Disaster As Loaded Dumper Falls Onto Train In Barabanki: VIDEO

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A major accident was reported near Budhwal station in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, after a plywood-loaded dumper plunged off an overbridge and fell onto a Garib Rath train passing below.

According to initial information, no injuries or fatalities have been reported so far. The dumper driver was trapped inside the vehicle after the fall, prompting immediate rescue efforts.

The uncontrolled trailer broke through the railway bridge railing before crashing several feet down onto the tracks. The impact also snapped high-tension railway wires installed above the line.

The Garib Rath train approaching the site was stopped as a precaution. Police officials and railway teams are working together to remove the vehicle and restore normal operations.

Authorities said the trailer was carrying plywood, and there is a possibility that the driver remains stuck inside as rescue operations continue.