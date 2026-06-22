Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Speeding BMW crashed, killing two, injuring one.

Footballer Yogesh Negi, Rebecca Jacob identified as deceased.

Driver Angad Gill booked for rash, negligent driving.

Probe continues, examining driver's possible alcohol influence.

A speeding BMW crashed into a divider and overturned multiple times on the Mumbai-Vadodara Highway near Badlapur in Maharashtra's Thane district early Sunday, killing two and leaving one injured.

The deceased have been identified as footballer Yogesh Kisan Negi and Rebecca Jacob. Another occupant of the car sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

According to police, the accident took place near Eranjadgaon on the New JNPT (Baroda) Highway when the BMW, bearing registration number MH05 FS6675, was travelling towards the Titwala-Kalyan side.

Driver Booked For Rash And Negligent Driving

Police said that the vehicle was being driven by Angad Gill, who was speeding and violated traffic rules before losing control of the luxury car and crashing into the road divider.

The impact was so severe that the BMW overturned multiple times and was left mangled and split in two parts. Local residents and motorists rushed to the spot after hearing a loud noise and alerted authorities.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against Gill under Sections 105 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 112, 183, 184 and 194(b) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

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Probe Underway, Forensic Team Visits Spot

Police said Yogesh Negi and Rebecca Jacob, who were seated in the vehicle, died in the crash, while another occupant suffered serious injuries and is receiving treatment.

The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination. A forensic team visited the accident site and collected evidence as part of the investigation.

Officials said all angles are being examined, including whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Further investigation is underway.