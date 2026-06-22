A speeding BMW crashed into a divider and overturned multiple times on the Mumbai-Vadodara Highway. The severe impact killed two people and seriously injured another occupant of the car.
Speeding BMW Car Hits Divider At 250 KMPH, Flips Multiple Times In Maharashtra's Badlapur; 2 Killed
Police said that the BMW was being at a a very high speed and that the driver violated traffic rules. The car lost its control and crashed into the road divider, splitting into two parts.
- Speeding BMW crashed, killing two, injuring one.
- Footballer Yogesh Negi, Rebecca Jacob identified as deceased.
- Driver Angad Gill booked for rash, negligent driving.
- Probe continues, examining driver's possible alcohol influence.
A speeding BMW crashed into a divider and overturned multiple times on the Mumbai-Vadodara Highway near Badlapur in Maharashtra's Thane district early Sunday, killing two and leaving one injured.
The deceased have been identified as footballer Yogesh Kisan Negi and Rebecca Jacob. Another occupant of the car sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.
According to police, the accident took place near Eranjadgaon on the New JNPT (Baroda) Highway when the BMW, bearing registration number MH05 FS6675, was travelling towards the Titwala-Kalyan side.
Driver Booked For Rash And Negligent Driving
Police said that the vehicle was being driven by Angad Gill, who was speeding and violated traffic rules before losing control of the luxury car and crashing into the road divider.
The impact was so severe that the BMW overturned multiple times and was left mangled and split in two parts. Local residents and motorists rushed to the spot after hearing a loud noise and alerted authorities.
Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against Gill under Sections 105 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 112, 183, 184 and 194(b) of the Motor Vehicles Act.
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Probe Underway, Forensic Team Visits Spot
Police said Yogesh Negi and Rebecca Jacob, who were seated in the vehicle, died in the crash, while another occupant suffered serious injuries and is receiving treatment.
The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination. A forensic team visited the accident site and collected evidence as part of the investigation.
Officials said all angles are being examined, including whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Further investigation is underway.
Before You Go
Breaking: Two Killed, One Critically Injured in High-Speed BMW Crash Near Badlapur
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened in the BMW accident near Badlapur?
Who were the victims of the BMW crash?
The deceased have been identified as footballer Yogesh Kisan Negi and Rebecca Jacob. Another occupant of the car sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.
Who was driving the BMW and what charges does he face?
Angad Gill was driving the BMW, speeding and violating traffic rules before losing control. Police have booked him for rash and negligent driving under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.
Is there an ongoing investigation into the crash?
Yes, a probe is underway, with a forensic team visiting the site to collect evidence. Officials are examining all angles, including whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol.