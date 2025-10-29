National Highway-44 turned into a sea of protest on Tuesday as nearly 15,000 farmers, led by former Achalpur MLA and Prahar Janshakti Party chief Omprakash (Bacchu) Kadu, staged a massive blockade demanding a complete loan waiver. Chanting “Saat Bara Kora,” a call to clear all farm debts, the scenes along Wardha Road evoked memories of the 2020 farmers’ agitation at Delhi’s borders.

Protest in the CM’s own backyard

Now in its second day, the agitation has brought traffic to a halt on the Nagpur–Hyderabad stretch of NH-44. Farmers say they have reached the limit of their patience. “If the state government doesn’t have funds, then the Centre should step in,” Kadu declared, warning that railway tracks would be blocked next if their pleas remain unheard.

On the protest’s third day, Kadu’s anger reached a boiling point. “I think Deva Bhau likes the blood of our farmers,” he said, referring to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. “He wants us to keep suffering. If we die in the fields, it doesn’t bother him. But now, we will make our pain impossible to ignore.”

Rejecting Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule’s invitation to Mumbai for talks, Kadu said he would not move from the highway until farmers’ loans are waived. “Let the ministers and officers come here. We will not move an inch until justice is done,” he told the crowd, asking them to prepare for a long struggle.

“Our farmers are drowning in debt,” Kadu said passionately. “If the government can’t hear our cries, then we’ll make them. After midnight, we will block the railways. Let them come and talk to us here, not in Mumbai.”

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra | Former minister and Prahar Party leader Bacchu Kadu says, "...Now we will stop trains after 12 noon... Our farmers are drowning in debt. If the state government doesn't have the money, the central government should help..." https://t.co/53BFFcBBxP pic.twitter.com/KsrTGPLVCR — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2025

‘Money for expressways, not for farmers’

The protesters strategically occupied the area near Jamtha flyover, a key entry point to the Samruddhi Expressway, which connects major traffic routes across north-south and east-west Maharashtra. Many saw the move as a direct challenge to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in his own home turf of Nagpur.

“The CM made promises during elections but failed to deliver,” one activist alleged. “This time, farmers won’t be silenced.”

Emotions ran high as Swabhimani Paksha leader Ravikant Tupkar addressed the crowd, lashing out at the state government. Even Kadu defended his earlier controversial remarks made out of anger over the rising farmer suicides. “When a farmer in Parbhani dies by suicide and his pregnant wife follows, how can we not be enraged?” he said to loud applause.

Anger, Emotion, and Defiance

Kadu accused the government of prioritizing expensive infrastructure projects, like highways, metros, and flyovers, over farmers’ survival. “There’s always money for grand projects, but never for those who feed the nation,” he thundered. “I swear by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, we will not leave until every farmer’s debt is cleared.”

As night fell, hundreds of buses and private vehicles remained stranded, with commuters walking miles toward Nagpur. Still, the farmers stood firm, cooking food by the roadside and preparing for another night under the open sky.

Kadu urged protesters to remain peaceful and vigilant against those trying to provoke violence. “We are united by our soil,” he reminded them. “Don’t let anyone divide us.”

Adding his voice to the movement, former MP Raju Shetti of the Shetkari Swabhimani Paksha hit out at Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who also handles the finance portfolio. “When Fadnavis announced loan waivers, Pawar didn’t question the finances. But now, suddenly, the state has no money?” Shetti asked. “They borrow funds for expressways at high interest rates but hesitate when it’s about farmers.”

Seeks PM's Help

Today, after midnight, we are going to block the railway. If the government doesn't take a decision, then we will block the railway. The PM is coming to Maharashtra. He said that he will double the production and the price. Neither the price nor the production will be doubled. In fact, our farmers are dying in debt. I hope that if the state government doesn't have money, then you give it to them. You wanted the best for the farmers. Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan. You used to say the slogans of the Congress. Mar Kisan and Mar Jawan.

You used to say, Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan in my state. Where is your slogan, Mr. Modi? He remembers the slogans. Make him suffer a little for the farmers. Now, we will make some food from here."

Leaders at the protest also blamed government trade policies for worsening the crisis, citing the decision to allow cotton imports from the US, which they say has driven down prices for Indian growers. “If soyabean exports were opened, our farmers could earn a fair price,” one leader noted.

Despite political differences, the gathering has showcased rare unity among farmers cutting across caste and regional lines. “We have come together for our land, for our survival,” a participant said as the chants of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” echoed through the night.