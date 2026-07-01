Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Accused Reveals Cash Was Hidden In Washrooms

Fresh details have emerged in the alleged theft of donations from the Ayodhya Ram Temple, with one of the eight arrested accused reportedly telling investigators that stolen cash was temporarily concealed inside washrooms before being taken out of the premises. The accused also allegedly explained how the group exploited gaps in the donation counting process and surveillance system to avoid being caught, police sources said.

According to sources, police questioned accused Avinash Shukla for nearly two hours on Tuesday after obtaining court permission. During the interrogation, Shukla allegedly confessed that the group siphoned off crores of rupees from temple donations and outlined how the theft was carried out over a period of time.

Sources said Shukla's statement once again mentioned the name of temple trustee Anil Mishra, claiming he played a significant role in the donation counting process.

The revelations come amid increasing scrutiny over the management of temple donations. Last week, Anil Mishra and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai stepped down from their respective positions.

Apart from Shukla, those arrested in the case include Ramashankar alias Tinnu Yadav, who is said to be a close associate of Champat Rai, donation counting in-charge Subhash Srivastava, and counting staff members Anukalp Mishra, Lav Kush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Ram Shankar Mishra, and Karunesh Pandey.

Keys, Cameras and Alleged Cover-Up

During questioning, Shukla allegedly told investigators that Tinnu Yadav had access to one of the keys to the donation counting room, while the second key remained with bank officials.

According to police sources, the accused claimed the thefts were executed with coordinated planning. While one person allegedly removed the cash, others formed a protective cover to shield the activity from view.

The accused also reportedly said that everyone involved knew the exact locations of CCTV cameras inside the temple complex. Using this knowledge, they allegedly stayed out of surveillance blind spots and hid the cash in washrooms before retrieving it later when it was safe to move.

Shukla further claimed that because the accused were closely associated with people linked to the temple trust, they rarely came under suspicion and their movements were not subjected to strict scrutiny.

Investigation Into Surveillance And Money Trail

According to the sources, Shukla told police that although CCTV cameras across the temple complex were connected to a central control room, surveillance personnel did not actively monitor the accused's movements.

He also allegedly claimed that part of the stolen money was invested in the purchase of land and residential property.

Investigators are now tracing the financial transactions and examining assets allegedly acquired by the accused to establish the money trail.

The probe is also looking into how the alleged theft continued undetected for an extended period and whether additional individuals may have been involved.

Before the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 13 to investigate the case, police had already recovered Rs 58 lakh in connection with the alleged theft.