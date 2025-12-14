Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesRam Mandir Trust Moves Supreme Court To Access Evidence Used In Ayodhya Verdict

Ram Mandir Trust Moves Supreme Court To Access Evidence Used In Ayodhya Verdict

Ram Mandir Trust to seek certified copies of documents used by Supreme Court in 2019 Ayodhya verdict ruling.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 10:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will approach the Supreme Court seeking access to historical evidence and documents relied upon by the top court while delivering its 2019 verdict awarding the disputed 2.77-acre site to the deity Ram Lalla for the construction of the Ram temple, officials said on Sunday.

The chairman of the Ram temple construction committee, Nripendra Mishra, said the trust would submit a formal request to the apex court for the relevant records.

“The Ram Mandir Trust will write a formal letter to the Supreme Court requesting the release of the historical evidence and documents pertaining to the Ram temple case,” Mishra said.

The trust intends to seek certified copies of materials that formed part of the judicial record and were considered by the top court during the adjudication of the long-pending dispute, he added.

The Supreme Court, in its landmark judgment delivered in November 2019, cleared the way for the construction of the Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 14 Dec 2025 10:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Muslim BJP Ayodhya Ram Mandir Hindu
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bondi Beach Shooting: Naveed Akram Identified As Suspect, Police Declare Terror Attack
Bondi Beach Shooting: Naveed Akram Identified As Suspect, Police Declare Terror Attack
World
Australian PM Calls Bondi Beach Shooting 'Targeted Attack' On Jewish Community
Australian PM Calls Bondi Beach Shooting 'Targeted Attack' On Jewish Community
India
‘Never Allowed In India’: India Refutes Bangladesh’s Terror Claim After Envoy Is Summoned
‘Never Allowed In India’: India Refutes Bangladesh’s Terror Claim After Envoy Is Summoned
Cricket
Mega Win For India! Hosts Crush South Africa To Take 2-1 Lead
Mega Win For India! Hosts Crush South Africa To Take 2-1 Lead
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP Questions Congress Over Vote Theft Claims, Demands Proof
Air Pollution: Dense Fog Triggers Multiple Road Accidents in Greater Noida and Rewari
Banaskantha Violence: Mob Attacks Forest Team, 47 Cops and Officials Injured
Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Turns Gas Chamber as AQI Crosses 550, GRAP-IV Restrictions Enforced Across NCR
Breaking: ED Busts UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Network, ₹400 Crore Fake Firms Scam Uncovered
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Why RELOS Has Rattled US Strategic Community
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget