BJP ‘Fake Video’ Claim Against Atishi Falls Flat After Punjab Police Forensic Report

A forensic investigation by the Punjab Police has punctured the BJP’s claims over a viral video allegedly showing Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition Atishi making remarks disrespectful to Sikh gurus. The forensic report has concluded that the accusations were false, prompting sharp reactions from senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, who accused the BJP of spreading misinformation to stoke communal tensions.

The video, which had been circulated on social media over the past few days by BJP leaders, was projected as evidence of alleged remarks by Atishi. However, the forensic analysis found no use of the word “guru” in the clip, contradicting the BJP’s narrative.

AAP Says BJP ‘Exposed’, Alleges Communal Politics

AAP’s Delhi unit convenor Saurabh Bharadwaj said the forensic report had completely exposed the BJP. He alleged that the party attempted to exploit the issue of respect for Sikh gurus for political gain. Bharadwaj said the report clearly established that the word “guru” was never spoken in the video and accused BJP ministers of misleading the public.

He added that criminal cases would be pursued against BJP leaders, accusing them of deliberately spreading falsehoods in the name of religious sentiments. Bharadwaj also questioned the delay cited by the Delhi Assembly for its own forensic examination, asking how a 15-second video clip could take 15 days to analyse.

Kapil Mishra Under Fire As FIR Filed

Bharadwaj said BJP minister Kapil Mishra and several other party leaders had shared the video on X, alleging that Atishi had insulted Sikh gurus inside the Delhi Assembly. According to him, a Sikh resident of Jalandhar filed an FIR against Mishra, following which the Punjab Police’s forensic team examined the clip.

The forensic report found that the video shared by Mishra had been tampered with and edited. Despite this, Bharadwaj said BJP ministers and leaders continued to claim that the word “guru” was used in the video, calling it an example of what he described as “dirty politics”.

Sisodia, Sanjay Singh Demand Apology

Former Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP’s Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia said on X that the forensic report had proven the allegations against Atishi to be “100 per cent fake”. He accused senior BJP leaders and the party’s IT cell of doctoring the video and spreading it nationwide to incite hatred. Sisodia appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against those responsible if he truly respected Sikh gurus.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded an apology from Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, saying they should seek forgiveness at the Golden Temple. He alleged that the BJP had fabricated a video to malign Atishi and insult Sikh gurus, a charge he said had now been disproved by the forensic investigation.

AAP Targets BJP, Congress Over ‘Sacrilege’

AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda said both the BJP and the Congress were responsible for incidents of disrespect towards religious sentiments. He said the forensic report confirmed that the edited video posted by Kapil Mishra did not contain the word “guru” and demanded apologies from Prime Minister Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Former AAP MLA Dilip Pandey also criticised the BJP, saying the party once again attempted to turn falsehood into truth through its leaders and social media machinery. He said the Sikh community had been insulted, but the forensic report had brought the truth to light, and demanded that senior BJP leaders apologise and seek forgiveness.