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English NewsCities‘Atankwadi Gaadi’: J&K Bus Driver Alleges Assault, Death Threats In Haryana

‘Atankwadi Gaadi’: J&K Bus Driver Alleges Assault, Death Threats In Haryana

A J&K-bound bus driver alleges assault, death threats and vandalism over the vehicle’s registration at a hotel in Haryana’s Karnal district.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
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  • J&K CM sought Haryana action, assured prompt legal investigation.

A Delhi-Srinagar bus driver has alleged that a group of men assaulted him, smashed the vehicle’s number plates and threatened to shoot him and set the bus on fire over its Jammu and Kashmir registration in Haryana’s Karnal district. Waqar said the incident took place at a hotel in Nilokheri, where the bus had stopped for dinner. The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said on Sunday it had taken up the matter with the Haryana government, which assured prompt and stringent action under the law.

‘Atankwadi Gaadi’

Speaking to ANI, Waqar said a group of men were sitting in a car with a Haryana registration number in the hotel parking area when he arrived. About a minute after he parked the bus, one of them allegedly shouted, “Atankwadi gaadi nikal yahan se” (Terrorist vehicle, move it out of here).

When Waqar asked what the problem was, the men allegedly told him that a Jammu and Kashmir-registered vehicle would not be allowed to park there.

The driver said one of the men then struck the front windshield, entered the bus and assaulted him. He alleged that the attackers smashed the front number plate before removing the rear plate and taking it away.

“There was no prior dispute or conversation at all. He targeted the vehicle solely because of its J&K registration,” the driver alleged.

Also Read: Rain, Crowd Surge, Entry-Exit Confusion: What Led To Deadly Kolkata Pandal Stampede?

‘We Want justice’

Waqar said the men continued to threaten the passengers and staff, allegedly warning that they would shoot them, set the bus on fire and kill them.

“This is sheer hooliganism (gundagardi). God forbid, if most passengers hadn’t deboarded, lives could have been lost,” he said, demanding justice and calling for such incidents to stop.

The driver said 35 passengers were travelling on the 40-berth sleeper bus, with around 80 per cent having stepped out for dinner when the incident occurred. Only four or five passengers were still inside.

He also called for restraint, pointing out that vehicles from Haryana travel to Jammu and Kashmir and vice versa, and warning that such behaviour could create hostility between people on both sides.

J&K Seeks Action

In a post on X, the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister’s Office said it had raised the incident with the Haryana government, expressing concern for the safety and well-being of the passengers.

“The Haryana administration has assured prompt and stringent action in accordance with the law,” the CMO said, adding that the Jammu and Kashmir government stood with the affected passengers and was closely monitoring the situation.

The bus has reached Jammu and is continuing its journey to Srinagar.

Also Read: France's Historic Limoges Town Hall Engulfed In Flames Amid Violent Protests: WATCH

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Oct 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu Kashmir Srinagar Bus J&K Bus Attacked
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