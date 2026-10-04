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English NewsCitiesArmy Ambulance Carrying Subedar-Major’s Remains Crashes Into Truck In UP, 4 Killed

Army Ambulance Carrying Subedar-Major’s Remains Crashes Into Truck In UP, 4 Killed

Army ambulance carrying a Subedar-Major’s remains crashes into a truck on UP’s Purvanchal Expressway, killing his son, brother, nephew and driver.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 04 Oct 2026 11:41 PM (IST)

Sultanpur: An Army ambulance carrying the remains of a subedar-major collided with a stationary truck on the Purvanchal Expressway here on Sunday, leaving three of his family and the driver dead, police said.

The last remains was being brought to his native village in Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh from Chandigarh when the accident took place around 8 am near 79.6 km-mark of the expressway in the Haliyapur area, close to the Ayodhya-Sultanpur border, they said.

Subedar Major Satyawan's son, brother and nephew and the ambulance driver died in the accident.

Gaurav Singh (28), son of the soldier, and the ambulance driver, Jaspal (30), died on the spot, while Rajan Chaudhary (35), the soldier's brother, and nephew Ram Samujh Singh (40) succumbed to their injuries during treatment at a hospital in Pithla-Kumarganj in Ayodhya district, police said.

According to police, the ambulance went out of control and rammed into a truck parked on the side of the road. The impact severely damaged the ambulance.

The four were accompanying the remains of Subedar Major Satyawan, a resident of Galiya Dudhailla village in the Rudrapur area in Deoria district.

Police took the bodies into custody and sent them for a post-mortem examination. The families of the deceased have been informed, officials said.

The remains of Subedar Major Satyawan have been kept at the Haliyapur police station premises pending further arrangements.

Sultanpur Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said District Magistrate Indrajeet Singh and he visited the spot after receiving information about the accident. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Oct 2026 11:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sultanpur Purvanchal Expressway UTTAR PRADESH
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