CBI To Investigate Ex-Punjab DGP’s Son’s Death Amid Growing Questions

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the probe into the suspicious death of Aqil Akhter, son of former Punjab DGP (Human Rights) Mohammad Mustafa and former PWD Minister Razia Sultana.

The case, earlier registered at the Mansa Devi Complex Police Station in Panchkula, has now been re-registered by the CBI under Sections 103(1) and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

According to the FIR, the complaint was lodged by Shamshudeen Chaudhary, a resident of Model Town, Malerkotla, Punjab, who sought an investigation into the suspicious circumstances surrounding Aqil Akhter’s death. The complaint states that there had been ongoing tensions between the deceased and his family.

On August 27, Aqil had posted a video on social media accusing his mother and sister of "conspiring to kill him or implicate him in a false case". Aqil had clearly expressed his fear that his "life was in danger".

Earlier, Mustafa, in an interview with ANI, described his son's death as the "greatest grief a father can bear", asserting that Aqil had been struggling with drug addiction for 18 years and had likely died due to an overdose. Dismissing allegations of murder, he termed them "petty politics".

"There is no greater pain for a father than losing his only son. My son struggled with drug addiction for 18 years. Some people are trying to exploit this tragedy for their political motives. I welcome the case against me; I have nothing to hide," Mustafa said.

ACP Vikram Nehra, head of the Special Investigation team earlier said that there was "undoubtedly some tension" between the father and the son.

Days later, his sudden death was reported, confirming his earlier apprehensions. The complainant alleged foul play and requested a detailed probe, including examination of digital evidence, social media videos, call records, and the post-mortem report. Based on the complaint, the Haryana government issued an order on October 22 transferring the case to the CBI under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946. The transfer was later approved by the Union Government through a notification issued on November 6.

The FIR names four accused - Mohammad Mustafa, Razia Sultana, the wife of the deceased, and the sister of the deceased - all residents of Sector 4, Mansa Devi Complex, Panchkula.

The investigation has been assigned to Deputy Superintendent of Police Rishiraj Sharma of the CBI’s Special Crime Branch, Chandigarh.

The FIR was signed by Rahul Sharma, IPS, Deputy Inspector General of Police and Head of Branch, CBI, SCB Chandigarh, and officially registered on November 6, at 10:30 pm. (ANI)

