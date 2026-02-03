Apollo Hospital Not Treating EWS Patients For Free, Won't Renew Lease: Delhi Govt Tells SC

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Delhi government has informed the Supreme Court that it has been advised not to renew the lease or joint venture agreement with Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, citing repeated violations of its obligation to provide free treatment to patients from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

In an affidavit filed before the top court, the government said the “competent authority” has concluded that extending the agreement with Apollo Hospital Enterprises Ltd or renewing the lease deed with Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (IMCL) at this stage would be “contrary to public interest and contractual discipline”.

Fresh Bidding Process Proposed

The affidavit, sworn by Dr Vatsala Aggarwal, Director General of the Directorate of Health Services, Government of the NCT of Delhi, states that the authorities have decided against granting any further extension of the joint venture agreement or lease deed.

Instead, the government has been directed to float a fresh Request for Proposal (RFP) for long-term leasing of the land, building and equipment on an “as is where is” basis. The hospital would be run under a licence fee model, with IMCL given the first right of refusal.

This move effectively opens the door for an auction process that could result in a change of management at the Sarita Vihar-based hospital.

The affidavit adds that the process should be initiated by engaging a transaction adviser, preferably a government entity, and completed within a maximum period of two months, with due notice to Apollo Hospital. Until then, Apollo will continue to operate the hospital to ensure there is no disruption to public services.

Case History and Supreme Court’s Warning

The submission was filed on January 27, Delhi government counsel Swati Ghildiyal told The Indian Express. Counsel for Apollo Hospital, Lalit Bhasin, declined to comment, saying the matter is sub judice.

The case, Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd vs All India Lawyers’ Union (Delhi Unit), was listed for hearing on January 28 but was not taken up. The Supreme Court is now expected to hear the matter on March 19.

The government’s stance comes nearly 10 months after the Supreme Court warned the hospital that its operations could be handed over to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) if it failed to comply with its free treatment obligations for poor patients.

Under the original agreement with the Delhi government, the hospital is required to provide free treatment to 40 per cent of its OPD patients and 33 per cent of its IPD patients under the EWS category. The warning was issued while the court was hearing an appeal by IMCL challenging a 2009 Delhi High Court order that held the hospital had been flouting these conditions.