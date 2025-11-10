Another video from Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison has taken social media by storm, showing inmates dancing, singing, and partying behind bars. The clip comes just a day after the same jail made headlines for a video allegedly showing prisoners receiving VIP treatment, including an ISIS recruiter and a convicted rapist-murderer.

While prison officials maintain that the earlier scandalous videos were shot in 2023, the latest visuals released on Saturday appear to be recent.

In the new clips, inmates can be seen using plates and mugs as makeshift drums while chanting “Party all night.” Some are seen chatting and having snacks, suggesting a shocking breakdown of discipline inside the high-security jail.

The video also shows disposable glasses filled with liquor, plates of fried peanuts, and cut fruits, set up in a plate for what looked like a party inside the prison. Four small liquor bottles placed in order could also be seen in the video. Several smart phones and earphones also featured towards the end of the video. ABP Live, however, cannot independently verify the authenticity and claims of the visuals.

Alleged video from the Bengaluru central jail.

Officials Launch Probe Into Mobile Phone Access

Meanwhile, the previous footage has triggered an internal inquiry into how mobile phones and recording devices found their way into the prison. Additional Inspector General of Prisons, P.V. Anand Reddy, confirmed the investigation is underway, saying, "It is being investigated how these prisoners obtained mobile phones, who brought the phones inside the prison, who handed them to the inmates, when the footage was recorded, who circulated it to the media, and so on."

Among those allegedly spotted in the video is convicted serial rapist Umesh Reddy, who was seen using a mobile phone. Another clip reportedly features a suspected ISIS recruiter, reigniting concern over potential external links. Telugu actor Tarun, currently under trial in a gold smuggling case, also appeared in a separate video. Authorities suspect insider involvement in facilitating these unlawful privileges.

Security Lapses Under Scrutiny After Viral Jail Video

The emergence of these videos has intensified scrutiny of prison management and raised serious questions about security monitoring inside the facility. Officials say efforts are underway to verify the authenticity of the clips and identify those responsible for enabling or participating in the illicit activities.

Immediate corrective measures are being planned, and the Chief Superintendent of Bengaluru Central Prison has been tasked with initiating legal action against involved prisoners as well as any complicit officers or staff members.

Parameshwara on Sunday said he has taken serious note of alleged irregularities at the Bengaluru Central Prison and that he has sought a report from Additional Director General of Police (Prisons) B Dayananda. He also warned of stringent action against officials if lapses are found.

Addressing the controversy, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "The DG of Prisons was on leave. The Home Minister has called for a high-level meeting tomorrow. Strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty. We will ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future."

The latest revelations have sparked public outrage and renewed demands for comprehensive reform in the state’s prison administration.