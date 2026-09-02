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English NewsCitiesAnkit Baliyan Murder: Accused Gangster Requests Handcuffs, Leg-Cuffs During UP Police Custody

Ankit Baliyan Murder: Accused Gangster Requests Handcuffs, Leg-Cuffs During UP Police Custody

The development follows an encounter in which shooters allegedly involved in Baliyan's murder were killed. Shamli SP subsequently named Rakesh alias Pappu in connection with the case.

Written By : Nitish Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 02 Sep 2026 09:02 AM (IST)

Gangster Rakesh alias Pappu, currently lodged in Haryana's Karnal jail and accused of plotting singer Ankit Baliyan's murder, has sought enhanced security arrangements in case Uttar Pradesh Police takes him into custody.

Rakesh, who is linked to the Gogi gang, has submitted a representation through his lawyer to the Haryana DGP, officials at District Jail Karnal, Karnal Police and Shamli Police. He has requested that adequate measures be put in place to protect him during any transfer to Uttar Pradesh custody. Rakesh has specifically stated that, if deemed necessary by competent authorities and permitted under applicable law and security protocols, measures such as handcuffing and leg-cuffing may be used during transit in accordance with judicial guidelines.

According to the representation, if he is handed over to a police agency following a lawful order from a competent court, all necessary safeguards should be followed. He has also sought proper documentation of his transfer from the jail to the concerned police authorities and his subsequent return to prison.

Requests Armed Escort, Videography During Transit

Rakesh has requested that the vehicle carrying him be accompanied by adequately armed police or security personnel. He cited an earlier attempt on his life and directions issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court while seeking the additional security.

He has also requested continuous videography of the entire transit, wherever legally permissible and practically possible. This would include his departure from District Jail Karnal, the journey in the police vehicle and his return to the prison.

The representation further seeks adequate security along the entire transit route and necessary precautions to prevent any harm to him.

The representation says these measures have been sought both for his safe custody and personal security. It also clarifies that the request is not intended to cast aspersions on any police officer or investigating agency, but to bring his specific safety concerns to the attention of the competent authorities.

Rakesh Accused Of Plotting Singer's Murder

The representation comes in connection with the murder of singer Ankit Baliyan in Shamli. Rakesh alias Pappu has been accused of plotting the murder while he was in jail.

At the time the representation was submitted, Shamli Police had not filed an application seeking his custody remand. Rakesh nevertheless approached authorities in both Haryana and Uttar Pradesh through his lawyer, seeking security arrangements in case he is transferred to police custody.

The development follows an encounter in which shooters allegedly involved in Baliyan's murder were killed. Shamli SP subsequently named Rakesh alias Pappu in connection with the case, following which the gangster submitted the representation seeking security measures ahead of any possible custody transfer.

The Shamli Police team is scheduled to visit Karnal jail on Wednesday to seek the custody remand of Rakesh alias Pappu, who is linked to the Gogi gang.

About the author Nitish Kumar Pandey

Nitish Kumar Pandey is a journalist with ABP Live, reporting on politics, governance, and key administrative developments from Uttar Pradesh. He closely tracks policy decisions, political movements, and breaking news from the state's corridors of power, delivering timely and comprehensive coverage to readers.

 
 
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Published at : 02 Sep 2026 09:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
UP Police Ankit Baliyan Ankit Baliyan Murder
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