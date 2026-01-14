‘Animals, Birds Not Inanimate Objects’: Delhi Court Raps Shelter Over Welfare Of Dogs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A Delhi court reprimanded the Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre (SGACC) for what it described as “gross lapses” in the care of dogs, stressing that “animals and birds are not inanimate objects” but living beings entitled to “life, dignity and proper care”. The Karkardooma Court also sought a detailed status report from the shelter. The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge Surabhi Sharma Vats on Tuesday. She expressed serious concern over the condition of 10 dogs linked to a legal dispute and poor documentation related to animals seized from accused individuals.

The order was issued while hearing a revision petition filed by SGACC against a trial court’s August order, which had instructed the shelter to return 10 dogs to a person named Vishal, from whom they had been taken during an investigation linked to a case registered at Jagatpuri police station.

SGACC, in its revision plea, contended that returning the animals to the accused would defeat the purpose of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. The shelter also cited operational challenges, including a shortage of staff, claiming it was difficult to identify the specific dogs.

The court, however, dismissed these explanations as “unsatisfactory and evasive”.

“A shelter for animals claiming custody of thousands of animals is expected to maintain proper records, identification protocols, medical documentation and traceability, particularly in respect of animals taken into custody under authority of law,” the court noted.

The court further stated that animals and birds are not “inanimate objects” or mere “case property” but living beings “entitled to life, dignity, care”. “The issue is thus a matter of life and welfare, and not mere possession or logistics,” the court added.

The court also referred to earlier submissions by SGACC indicating that the dogs were in poor health and that some might have died while in its custody. Such statements, the court noted, point to “gross lapses” not only in supervision but also in medical care and accountability. The court further said that the animal shelter cannot shield itself behind “administrative excuses” to justify non-compliance.

SGACC has now been directed to submit a sworn status report by January 16, outlining the total number of animals and birds it has taken into custody from accused persons, the number that died in its care, how many were returned to their owners, and the identification methods and veterinary services in place. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on January 16.






