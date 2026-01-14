Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities‘Animals, Birds Not Inanimate Objects’: Delhi Court Raps Shelter Over Welfare Of Dogs

‘Animals, Birds Not Inanimate Objects’: Delhi Court Raps Shelter Over Welfare Of Dogs

A Delhi court pulled up the Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre (SGACC) for "gross lapses" in animal care, stressing animals' right to life, dignity, and proper care.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 03:37 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A Delhi court reprimanded the Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre (SGACC) for what it described as “gross lapses” in the care of dogs, stressing that “animals and birds are not inanimate objects” but living beings entitled to “life, dignity and proper care”. The Karkardooma Court also sought a detailed status report from the shelter. The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge Surabhi Sharma Vats on Tuesday. She expressed serious concern over the condition of 10 dogs linked to a legal dispute and poor documentation related to animals seized from accused individuals.

Court Pulls Up Shelter Over Poor Care Of Animals

The order was issued while hearing a revision petition filed by SGACC against a trial court’s August order, which had instructed the shelter to return 10 dogs to a person named Vishal, from whom they had been taken during an investigation linked to a case registered at Jagatpuri police station.

SGACC, in its revision plea, contended that returning the animals to the accused would defeat the purpose of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. The shelter also cited operational challenges, including a shortage of staff, claiming it was difficult to identify the specific dogs. 

The court, however, dismissed these explanations as “unsatisfactory and evasive”.

‘Animals, Birds Not Inanimate Objects’: Delhi Court

“A shelter for animals claiming custody of thousands of animals is expected to maintain proper records, identification protocols, medical documentation and traceability, particularly in respect of animals taken into custody under authority of law,” the court noted. 

The court further stated that animals and birds are not “inanimate objects” or mere “case property” but living beings “entitled to life, dignity, care”. “The issue is thus a matter of life and welfare, and not mere possession or logistics,” the court added.

The court also referred to earlier submissions by SGACC indicating that the dogs were in poor health and that some might have died while in its custody. Such statements, the court noted, point to “gross lapses” not only in supervision but also in medical care and accountability. The court further said that the animal shelter cannot shield itself behind “administrative excuses” to justify non-compliance.

SGACC has now been directed to submit a sworn status report by January 16, outlining the total number of animals and birds it has taken into custody from accused persons, the number that died in its care, how many were returned to their owners, and the identification methods and veterinary services in place. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on January 16.



Related Video

Breaking: Delhi Government Expands Ayushman Arogya Mandir Network to 319 Centres

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did a Delhi court reprimand the Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre (SGACC)?

The court reprimanded SGACC for

What did the court emphasize regarding animals and birds?

The court stressed that animals and birds are living beings entitled to life, dignity, and proper care, not inanimate objects or mere case property.

What specific information must SGACC provide in its status report?

SGACC must report the total number of animals taken into custody, deaths, returns, and details on identification methods and veterinary services.

What were SGACC's explanations for its shortcomings?

SGACC cited operational challenges like staff shortages and difficulties in identifying specific dogs, which the court found unsatisfactory.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 03:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dogs Karkardooma Court Delhi COurt Animal Shelter
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Who Is Erfan Soltani? 26-Year-Old Protestor Facing Public Execution Over Deadly Protests
Who Is Erfan Soltani? 26-Year-Old Protestor Facing Public Execution Over Deadly Protests
Cities
Tej Pratap Yadav Meets Estranged Brother Tejashwi At BJP Leader’s Makar Sankranti Feast
Tej Pratap Yadav Meets Estranged Brother Tejashwi At BJP Leader’s Makar Sankranti Feast
Education
NEET-PG 2025 Cut-Off Reduced To Zero Percentile As Thousands Of Seats Remain Vacant
NEET-PG 2025 Cut-Off Reduced To Zero Percentile As Thousands Of Seats Remain Vacant
World
Iran Set For First Protest-Linked Execution Today As Toll Crosses 2,500; Trump Threatens ‘Very Strong Action’
Iran Set For First Protest-Linked Execution Today As Toll Crosses 2,500; Trump Threatens ‘Very Strong Action’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Delhi Government Expands Ayushman Arogya Mandir Network to 319 Centres
Breaking: Joint Police Operation Busts Major Drug Racket in Madhya Pradesh, 10 Kg Narcotics Seized
Breaking: Calcutta High Court Tightens Security Ahead of ED–I-PAC Raid Hearing, Only Case Lawyers Allowed
Breaking: Tej Pratap Yadav Hosts Dahi Chura Bhoj in Patna, Lalu Prasad and Governor Attend Amid Political Speculations
Breaking: Pakistani Drones Spotted Near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army on High Alert
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget