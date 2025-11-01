Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAndhra Pradesh: PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Victims Of Srikakulam Temple Stampede

Andhra Pradesh: PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Victims Of Srikakulam Temple Stampede

PM Modi announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for families of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the injured in the Srikakulam temple stampede that claimed nine lives during Ekadashi celebrations.

By : ANI | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 02:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the victims of the Venkateswara Swamy Temple stampede in Srikulam, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday. He announced that an ex-gratia payment of Rs. 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be offered to the kin of the victims. The injured individuals will also be provided with Rs. 50,000.

"Pained by the stampede in Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's office wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has also expressed condolences over the loss of lives in a stampede at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district.
In a post on X, Chief Minister Naidu said, "The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured. I have requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures."

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Saturday condoled the demise of atleast 9 people in the stampede that took place in the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srikakulam district.

The incident occurred on Saturday as a large crowd gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The entire area is in deep sorrow following the tragedy.

State Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu expressed deep shock over the tragedy at the Venkateswara Swamy temple and expressed his condolences to the affected families and directed officials to ensure the best medical treatment for the injured. 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 02:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh PM Modi Ex-gratia Ex Gratia
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
9 Dead After Stampede At Andhra's Venkateswara Swamy Shrine; CM Naidu Expresses Condolences
9 Dead After Stampede At Andhra's Venkateswara Swamy Shrine; CM Naidu Expresses Condolences
Cities
'Stockpiled Food, Fake Shooting': How Mumbai Hostage-Taker Meticulously Planned Shocking Studio Standoff
'Stockpiled Food, Fake Shooting': How Mumbai Hostage-Taker Meticulously Planned Shocking Studio Standoff
India
Kerala Becomes First State To Eradicate Extreme Poverty, CM Vijayan Announces
Kerala Becomes First State To Eradicate Extreme Poverty, CM Vijayan Announces
Election 2025
'Served You With Honesty, Did Nothing For My Family': Nitish Kumar's Message For Bihar As Poll Dates Near
'Served You With Honesty, Did Nothing For My Family': Nitish's Video Message For Bihar
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
The Age Of AI Is here. It's Scary, But Also A Second Chance For Professionals
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget