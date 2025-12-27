Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities68-Year-Old Farmer Collapses During Amaravati Land Acquisition Meeting, Dies Of Heart Attack

68-Year-Old Farmer Collapses During Amaravati Land Acquisition Meeting, Dies Of Heart Attack

A farmer collapsed and died during Amaravati land acquisition talks, highlighting the human cost of Andhra Pradesh’s capital development process.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 10:36 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A 68-year-old farmer died while addressing officials during the the second phase of land acquisition in Amaravati, the State’s capital region. The Andhra Pradesh government has initiated efforts to address lingering concerns of farmers who had surrendered land during the first phase. To manage the growing unease, the government constituted a three-member committee that has been touring villages alongside Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P. Narayana. The outreach programme is designed to hear grievances directly and offer solutions on issues ranging from compensation to resettlement and civic amenities.

Outreach Meeting Turns Tragic In Mandadam

One such interaction in Mandadam village took a tragic turn on Friday when a 68-year-old farmer, Dondapati Ramarao, collapsed while addressing officials. Ramarao, who owned land proposed to be acquired for road construction, was participating in discussions over the fresh round of acquisitions linked to the capital project.

According to those present, Ramarao stated that he was not opposed to giving up his land for the development of Amaravati. However, he urged the authorities to ensure that families displaced by the project were provided housing in nearby Tallayapalem. Moments after raising this concern, he reportedly lost consciousness in front of the gathering.

Farmer Dies Before Receiving Medical Aid

Villagers and officials immediately rushed Ramarao to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin. His sudden passing stunned those present, abruptly halting what had been an intense and emotionally charged meeting.

The gathering had included several landowners whose properties are earmarked for road works, as well as senior officials and elected representatives. Minister P. Narayana and Tadikonda MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar were present at the meeting when the incident occurred.

Human Cost Of Capital Development Highlighted

While the government maintains that the capital project is essential for Andhra Pradesh’s long-term growth, farmers have repeatedly voiced concerns about displacement, livelihoods, and adequate rehabilitation.

The second phase of land acquisition has already reignited tensions in several villages, particularly among those who had earlier given land and are still awaiting full resolution of their issues. Officials have stated that grievance redressal meetings will continue, but Friday’s incident underscored the emotional and physical strain borne by affected families.

Published at : 27 Dec 2025 10:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Amaravati
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
UP SIR List: Nearly 2.9 Crore Voters Likely Removed From Rolls After Revision
UP SIR List: Nearly 2.9 Crore Voters Likely Removed From Rolls After Revision
News
'More Jobs, Incomes & Trade': New Zealand PM Luxon Welcomes FTA With India
'More Jobs, Incomes & Trade': New Zealand PM Luxon Welcomes FTA With India
World
Russia Launches Missiles & Drones At Kyiv Ahead Of Key Zelensky-Trump Meeting
Russia Launches Missiles & Drones At Kyiv Ahead Of Key Zelensky-Trump Meeting
Cricket
India ODI Squad Announcement For New Zealand Series On THIS Date; Gill, Iyer Could Return
India ODI Squad Announcement For New Zealand Series On THIS Date
Advertisement

Videos

Jaipur News: Violence Erupts Outside Mosque in Jaipur’s Chomu, Stone-Pelting Leaves Police Injured
Protest Outside Delhi HC in Unnao Rape Case, Victim Seeks Justice as Bail to Accused Sparks Outrage
Aftermath of Stone-Pelting Outside Jaipur Mosque: Police Action Continues, Streets Bear Marks of Violence
Jaipur News: Crackdown Intensifies in Jaipur as Police Selectively Detain Stone-Pelters After Mosque Violence
Rajasthan News: Police Begin Crackdown on Stone-Pelters After Violence Outside Jaipur Mosque
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, New Zealand FTA To Face Rough Weather Ahead
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget