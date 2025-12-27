68-Year-Old Farmer Collapses During Amaravati Land Acquisition Meeting, Dies Of Heart Attack

A 68-year-old farmer died while addressing officials during the the second phase of land acquisition in Amaravati, the State’s capital region. The Andhra Pradesh government has initiated efforts to address lingering concerns of farmers who had surrendered land during the first phase. To manage the growing unease, the government constituted a three-member committee that has been touring villages alongside Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P. Narayana. The outreach programme is designed to hear grievances directly and offer solutions on issues ranging from compensation to resettlement and civic amenities.

Outreach Meeting Turns Tragic In Mandadam

One such interaction in Mandadam village took a tragic turn on Friday when a 68-year-old farmer, Dondapati Ramarao, collapsed while addressing officials. Ramarao, who owned land proposed to be acquired for road construction, was participating in discussions over the fresh round of acquisitions linked to the capital project.

According to those present, Ramarao stated that he was not opposed to giving up his land for the development of Amaravati. However, he urged the authorities to ensure that families displaced by the project were provided housing in nearby Tallayapalem. Moments after raising this concern, he reportedly lost consciousness in front of the gathering.

Farmer Dies Before Receiving Medical Aid

Villagers and officials immediately rushed Ramarao to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin. His sudden passing stunned those present, abruptly halting what had been an intense and emotionally charged meeting.

The gathering had included several landowners whose properties are earmarked for road works, as well as senior officials and elected representatives. Minister P. Narayana and Tadikonda MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar were present at the meeting when the incident occurred.

Human Cost Of Capital Development Highlighted

While the government maintains that the capital project is essential for Andhra Pradesh’s long-term growth, farmers have repeatedly voiced concerns about displacement, livelihoods, and adequate rehabilitation.

The second phase of land acquisition has already reignited tensions in several villages, particularly among those who had earlier given land and are still awaiting full resolution of their issues. Officials have stated that grievance redressal meetings will continue, but Friday’s incident underscored the emotional and physical strain borne by affected families.