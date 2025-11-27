Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesAndhra CM Naidu Reassures Amaravati Farmers, Promises Capital Recognition, Land Value Growth

Andhra CM Naidu Reassures Amaravati Farmers, Promises Capital Recognition, Land Value Growth

He acknowledged their concerns about land and infrastructure, promising regular reviews and urging dialogue with a committee. Naidu envisions Amaravati as a growth engine, advising farmers to retain land, forecasting rising values, and planning further development.

By : PTI | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 11:26 PM (IST)
Amaravati, Nov 27 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said the state government has already requested the Centre to recognise Amaravati as the capital and promised to negotiate again on this matter.

During a meeting with Amaravati farmers at the Secretariat, the chief minister informed them that the state government will request the Centre to extend the "capital gains" time limit for them.

"We have already requested the Centre to recognise Amaravati as the capital. We will discuss this matter with the Centre again," said an official release, quoting the CM.

As Amaravati farmers, who pooled thousands of acres of land for the capital, poured out their woes, Naidu noted that he is cognizant of their opinions on issues such as returnable plots, infrastructure and matters related to different types of land.

Promising to review Amaravati farmers' issues "regularly" and also interact with them if needed, the CM advised them to first talk with the three-member committee constituted to look into their issues.

"Amaravati has to be the growth engine for the state. The capital should develop and the first fruits of this place's development should accrue to the farmers," he said.

As some farmers appealed for increasing Floor Space Index (FSI), Naidu said he will deliberate on this and take a call.

Highlighting that it is his onus to do justice to Amaravati region and its farmers, the CM asserted that land pooling during his reign was "issueless".

Delving on the potential of real estate in the greenfield capital city of Amaravati, Naidu forecast that land values would rise and suggested farmers refrain from selling their returnable plots.

Vowing to develop Amaravati temple (Sri Venkateswara) on the lines of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the CM noted that BITS-Pilani and Quantum Valley will come to the greenfield capital city, where development will take place.

Considering the need for more development in the greenfield capital city, the CM said he is contemplating pooling land under the second phase for this purpose, adding that fruits of development will be evident when looking at Hyderabad.

Though the cost of land was low earlier in Hyderabad, Naidu underscored that it skyrocketed to "Rs 170 crore per acre" there.

Meanwhile, Amaravati farmers said that they will set up 'Amaravati Development Association', following their campaigns for the greenfield capital through various joint action committees (JACs) earlier, the release said.

Moreover, they promised to "completely" cooperate with the second phase of land pooling, it added.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Nov 2025 11:25 PM (IST)
