Andhra Cabinet Approves Massive Land Pooling For Ring Road, Sports City & More

HomeCitiesAndhra Cabinet Approves Massive Land Pooling For Ring Road, Sports City & More

The plan includes an inner ring road, railway infrastructure, and a 2,500-acre international sports city. Farmers will receive residential/commercial plots and lease payments.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 11:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Amaravati, Nov 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P Narayana on Friday said the Cabinet approved the second phase of land pooling, covering over 16,000 acres, to expand the greenfield capital city of Amaravati.

The plan includes the construction of an inner ring road, railway infrastructure, and an international sports city.

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Narayana said the second phase of land pooling is intended for laying an inner ring road (IRR) around Amaravati, building a railway station, laying railway tracks, and developing an international sports city.

"The Cabinet approved additional land pooling for the expansion of Amaravati. Under the second phase, land will be pooled from seven villages," he said.

Of the total 16,666 acres to be pooled, 7,562 acres will come from Vaikuntapuram, Pedda Madduru, Endrai, and Karlapudi, while 9,104.57 acres will be pooled from Vaddamanuru, Harishchandrapuram, and Peddaparimi.

Narayana added that another 3,828 acres of government land is available, though much of it is hilly.

He noted that the development of smart industries is crucial for Amaravati’s real estate appreciation and overall growth.

The region, he said, cannot develop without an international airport, which prompted Chandrababu Naidu to prioritise its construction.

An action plan has been prepared considering the next 30 years of residents’ living standards in the greenfield capital, he said.

Regarding the sports city, Narayana noted that while it was earlier allocated just 70 acres, the CM has decided it should cover 2,500 acres to host international events, including the Olympics.

Officials are also working on land pooling to accommodate the airport and smart industries.

He assured that farmers participating in the second phase of land pooling will receive residential and commercial plots as promised, along with lease payments. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 11:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh News Amravati
Read more
