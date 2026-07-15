Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former minister's son Aarav surrendered for fatal hit-and-run.

Shepherd Danayya died after being struck by a speeding motorcycle.

CCTV footage revealed Aarav was riding, contradicting initial claims.

Police investigate alleged cover-up attempts; family demands transparency.

Aarav, the son of former Andhra Pradesh minister and senior YSRCP leader Seediri Appalaraju, has surrendered before police in connection with a fatal hit-and-run case in Srikakulam district after investigators allegedly identified him as the rider involved through CCTV footage. The case, which sparked public outrage and allegations of an attempted cover-up, relates to the death of a 45-year-old shepherd who was struck by a speeding motorcycle earlier this month.

Shepherd Killed In Late-Night Collision

The accident occurred on the night of July 10 near Kasibugga on the old National Highway. According to police, the motorcycle allegedly ridden by Aarav hit D Danayya, a shepherd who was walking along the roadside. Danayya sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot, as per reports.

The investigation initially took a different direction after Siddharth, a friend of Aarav and the registered owner of the motorcycle, reportedly claimed responsibility for the accident. Based on his statement, police first registered the case against Siddharth.

However, the move triggered protests from Danayya's family and local residents, who questioned the investigation and alleged that attempts were being made to shield the son of the former minister.

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CCTV Footage Alters Course Of Investigation

As criticism mounted, investigators expanded their probe by examining CCTV footage from a petrol station and surveillance cameras installed along the route where the accident occurred.

According to police, the footage allegedly showed Aarav refuelling the motorcycle shortly before the collision and later riding it on the highway around the time of the incident.

Investigators also examined videos that reportedly showed former minister Seediri Appalaraju taking his injured son to a private hospital in Kasibugga on the night of the accident. Aarav is said to have suffered minor injuries to his face and hands.

Based on the available evidence, police concluded that Aarav, and not Siddharth, was allegedly riding the motorcycle when Danayya was fatally struck.

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Aarav Surrenders, Probe Continues

Following efforts by police to trace him, Aarav appeared before the Kasibugga Police Station on Monday along with his legal counsel and surrendered.

He was taken into custody for questioning as investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Police are also looking into allegations that witnesses may have been pressured and that Siddharth was falsely presented as the rider in an attempt to protect Aarav. No official findings have been announced on these claims so far.

Meanwhile, Danayya's family and several public organisations have demanded a transparent investigation into the case. They have also called for accountability if any attempt to suppress evidence or mislead investigators is established, including scrutiny of the alleged role of former minister Seediri Appalaraju.