Amritsar ASI Shot Dead On Duty, Civilian Also Gunned Down Hours Earlier

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ASI Harjit Singh shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men.

DGP confirmed attack followed ASI; investigation is underway.

Another man killed nearby; opposition criticizes law and order.

CM announced Rs 1 crore ex-gratia for ASI's family.

Amritsar, Sep 18 (PTI) Two unidentified motorcycle-borne men fatally shot an assistant sub-inspector of Punjab Police at the Bhagtanwala grain market here, officials said.

DGP Gaurav Yadav, who inspected the crime scene and met the victim’s family on Friday, told reporters that ASI Harjit Singh was hit near the neck by a single bullet fired from a .30 bore pistol.

The incident took place around 12:30 am on Friday when the ASI on PCR duty was shot from a close range by the two bike-borne men, the DGP said.

Hours earlier on Thursday night, a bike-borne duo gunned down a man outside his house in the Islamabad area of the city, police said.

In both cases, the accused fled after committing the crime.

ASI Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran district, was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was declared dead. The killing followed a similar incident in May, when armed assailants shot a Punjab Police ASI near Hamja village in Amritsar district.

In the Islamabad incident, the victim has been identified as Sahilpreet Singh. According to police, he was strolling outside of his house when the bike-borne men opened fire.

DGP Yadav told reporters, “I have inspected the crime scene and met the ASI's family. As per preliminary inquiry, the attackers were following the ASI before committing the crime. We have collected the empty shell from the spot and sent it for forensic analysis.” “Police are scanning CCTV camera footage from the area to trace the attackers. We hope to make a breakthrough soon. Exemplary action will be taken against the perpetrators,” Yadav said.

He added that the ASI posted at the Gate Hakima police station was sent to the grain market area on duty at around 9:30 pm on Thursday, he said.

Reacting to the grain market killing, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said in a post on X that the government stood firmly with the ASI's family in this hour of grief.

Earlier, the DGP said in an X post, “Our brave police officer, ASI Harjit Singh of Amritsar district, has laid down his life in the line of duty. Punjab Police stands firmly with the bereaved family in their hour of grief.” The DGP said the chief minister has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 crore for the ASI's family.

Following the twin murders, the opposition parties have begun targeting the AAP government in Punjab, alleging a collapse of law and order.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia said in a post on X, “Three ASIs have been murdered so far. Two killings were reported in Amritsar last night, including ASI Harjit Singh, who was shot dead while on duty at the Bhagtanwala grain market.

“If police are unsafe, how safe could common Punjabis be? Police are being used to silence Punjabis and the opposition, while the law and order is collapsing.” Targeting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said on X, “Neither Punjab Police nor the general public is safe; so, what 'strong’ law and order are you trumpeting about? “Repeated attacks on police stations, killings of ASIs, and grenade attacks on police posts – all these reflect the failure of your government. If you can spare a moment from cracking jokes on stage, turn your attention to Punjab's security… Remember, you are the chief minister, so reflect on your responsibility.”

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)